With two more wins in the past week, the Jordan Brewers have clinched the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Region playoffs.
Jordan defeated the Shakopee Indians and Belle Plaine Tigers to improve to 11-1 in the River Valley League and clinch the top seed.
With that top seed, Jordan will play all of its Region 6C playoff games at home at the Mini-Met. The first playoff game for the Brewers will be on Sunday, July 28 against the winner of the play-in game between the RVL's No. 7 seed and the 13/60 league's No. 10 seed on Saturday, July 27.
The Region 6C will continue after that with games on Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4 and Friday, Aug. 9 and Saturday, Aug. 10. All games on Saturday, Aug. 10 will be played at the Mini-Met.
The top-three finishers in Region 6C will qualify for the Class C state tournament which will be held on three consectutive weekends in August and September starting on Aug. 16-18 and ending Labor Day weekend in Maple Lake, Delano, and Dassel.
Beating Tigers
The Brewers won its 11th league game on Sunday night when they defeated the Belle Plaine Tigers 3-2 at Tigers Stadium as part of Belle Plaine Baseball Day.
Jordan trailed 2-1 until the pushed across two runs in the eighth inning to go up 3-2. They got the last six outs of the game to earn the win after that.
That eighth inning rally started with with an Adam Kalal leadoff single. Kalal was caught stealing and Steven Beckman flew out to right field to damper the hopes of a rally.
But with two-outs, Joe Lucas and Scott Hollingsworth hit back-to-back singles to put runners on first and third.
Nate Beckman stepped up to the plate and ripped a double to score both Lucas and Hollingsworth to give Jordan the 3-2 lead.
Lucas then came on to pitch in relief of Nate Beckman in the bottom of the eighth and recorded the final six outs to save the win for the Brewers. Lucas retired six of the seven batters he faced and didn't give up a hit in the two innings of work.
Beckman earned the win by pitching seven innings, giving up two runs on three hits and striking out 10 batters.
Jordan went up 1-0 in the top of the first when Steven Beckman scored when Jake Lucas was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Belle Plaine went up 2-1 in the third inning when they strung together three hits a walk with two outs.
Prior to that win, the Brewers scored seven runs in the sixth through eighth inning to beat the Shakopee Indians 8-4 at the Mini-Met on Friday night.
Shakopee led 4-1 after five innings when the Brewers slowly came back.
Jordan cut it to 4-3 in the sixth inning on RBIs by Devyn Ulibarri and Greg Quist. They tied it in the seventh inning on an RBI double by Nate Beckman.
In the eighth inning, Jordan struck for four runs on two Shakopee errors and a wild pitch to go up 8-4.
Alex Beckman pitched eight strong innings giving up four runs on seven hits and striking out five. Hollingsworth pitched a scoreless ninth inning for Jordan.
Jordan also traveled to Miesville last Wednesday night for a game against the Mudhens.
The Brewers came home with a 12-7 loss to one of the top Class B teams in the state.
Jordan fell behind 6-0 in the first inning but battled back to tie the game at 7-7 in the sixth inning when they scored five times.
Miesville answered with five runs in the seventh inning to win 12-7.
Joe Lucas and Nate Beckman each had two RBIs for the Brewers in the loss.