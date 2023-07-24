Dylan Peterson

Dylan Peterson finished 2 for 5 with an RBI in Jordan’s 10-0 home win over Gaylord July 23.

 Tom Schardin/Southwest News Media

The Jordan Brewers continue to roll along with the Region 6C playoffs up next.

The Brewers reeled off eight straight wins, including a 10-0 home victory over the Gaylord Islanders June 23 to improve to 25-2 on the season. Thomas Thompson tossed a seven-inning no-hitter with 14 strikeouts, allowing just three baserunners, all in the first inning.

