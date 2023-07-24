The Jordan Brewers continue to roll along with the Region 6C playoffs up next.
The Brewers reeled off eight straight wins, including a 10-0 home victory over the Gaylord Islanders June 23 to improve to 25-2 on the season. Thomas Thompson tossed a seven-inning no-hitter with 14 strikeouts, allowing just three baserunners, all in the first inning.
Thompson hit two batters and walked one in the first inning before getting a strikeout with the bases loaded to end the frame. He followed that by striking out the side in both the second and third innings and fanning the first two batters in the fourth.
His streak of nine straight strikeouts ended when he got a ground ball out to end the fourth. Thompson fanned all three batters he faced in the fifth inning and got another strikeout in both the sixth and seventh innings.
Brandon Arnold led the Jordan offense, going 3 for 3 with a home run and three runs scored. Steve Beckman finished 3 for 4 with two runs scored, while Joe Lucas was 3 for 4 with double and two RBIs.
Scott Hollingsworth also drove in two runs, while Dylan Peterson finished 2 for 5 with an RBI. Jacob Allen, Austin Lucas and Devyn Ulibarri each drove in one run.
Jordan went into the game off two easy road wins — 13-5 at New Ulm July 21 and 14-4 at St. Peter July 18.
Against New Ulm, the Brewers banged out 17 hits with Nate Beckman finishing 4 for 6 with a double, triple and four RBIs. Arnold was also 4 for 6 with two doubles and three runs scored, while Ulibarri went 3 for 3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Jonathan Draheim had a double and triple, going 3 for 4 with an RBI. Afton Koch tripled and scored a run, while Steve Beckman, Peterson and Hollingsworth each had one RBI.
Nate Beckman got the win on the mound, working six innings and allowing four runs (two earned) with five strikeouts. Alex Beckman pitched three relief innings, giving up one run while striking out four.
In beating St. Peter, Draheim and Nate Beckman hit homers for the Brewers. Draheim also doubled, finishing 2 for 5 with five RBIs, while Nate Beckman had three RBIs and two runs scored.
Peterson reached base five times, going 1 for 2 with a double, four walks, two RBIs and two runs scored. Thompson doubled and scored a run, while Joe Lucas went 3 for 3 with a double and two runs scored.
Hollingsworth went 1 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Austin Lucas had an RBI.
Draheim pitched 6 2/3 innings for the win, giving up four runs (one earned) with six strikeouts. Hollingsworth pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings striking out two.
Jordan looks to be the No. 1 seed in Region 6C, where it hopes to defend its title and get back to state. In 2019, the Brewers won their second-ever Class C state title.
Playoff brackets can be found at mnbaseball.org when they become available.
This year’s Class C state tournament is scheduled to start Aug. 17 and will be held in Delano, Dassel and Litchfield. Championship weekend is set for Sept. 1-4.
The Nisswa Lightning are the defending champs. Jordan has gone 1-1 at state the last two seasons.