Scott Holingsworth

Jordan has pitched six shutouts in its 12-0 start this spring. Scott Hollingsworth tossed five scoreless frames with seven strikeouts in the Brewers’ 11-0 win at Andover June 10.

 Tom Schardin/Southwest News Media

The Jordan Brewers have been dominating the competition in the first five weeks of the season.

Joe Lucas and Dylan Peterson both homered in the Brewers’ 12-4 road win over the St. Clair Wood Ducks June 18 to improve to 12-0 on the season. Lucas also had a pair of doubles, finishing 3 for 6 with five RBIs.

