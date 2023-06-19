The Jordan Brewers have been dominating the competition in the first five weeks of the season.
Joe Lucas and Dylan Peterson both homered in the Brewers’ 12-4 road win over the St. Clair Wood Ducks June 18 to improve to 12-0 on the season. Lucas also had a pair of doubles, finishing 3 for 6 with five RBIs.
Jordan went into the game off a 5-0 home win versus Le Sueur May 16 and a 13-0 shutout at Arlington May 14.
The Brewers won 33 games last summer (33-11 overall), winning the Region 6C title before going 1-1 in the Class C state tournament.
In was the second straight season Jordan went 1-1 at state. In 2019, the team won its second-ever Class C state title.
Region 6C gets three state bids again this summer. Gaylord and Watertown got the other two state spots last season.
In the win over the Wood Ducks, it was a 3-3 game after two innings. The Brewers broke the game open with six runs in the seventh inning and added two more runs in the eighth.
Jacob Allen got the win on the mound, pitching seven innings while allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits with three strikeouts. Lucas worked the final two innings, allowing one hit and fanning two.
Lucas’ and Peterson’s homers were back-to-back in the seventh. Lucas’ was a grand slam while Peterson’s was a solo shot.
Peterson finished 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Nate Beckman was 2 for 6 with a double and an RBI while Jonathon Draheim also doubled, finishing 2 for 5 with an RBI.
Michael Vohnoutka finished 2 for 4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored, while Zac Daak and Brandon Arnold each had a hit and two runs scored.
In beating LeSueur, Thomas Thompson tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out 11. Arnold powered the offense with a pair of home runs, going 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Peterson also smacked a solo homer, going 2 for 4. Afton Koch finished 3 for 4 with a run scored while Vohnoutka went 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Against Arlington, Jordan banged out 22 hits, 19 of which were singles. Draheim and Allen combined on a three-hitter.
Draheim worked the first six innings, allowing three hits with five strikeouts. Allen pitched the seventh, fanning two.
Beckman finished 4 for 5 with three RBIs for the Brewers while Peterson was 4 for 5 with a double, RBI and two runs scored. Arnold went 2 for 5 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored while Koch was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored.
Vohnoutka also had two hits and two runs scored while Devyn Ulibarri was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Draheim and Alex Beckman both had one RBI.
In the first 12 games, Jordan has six shutout wins and have scored 10 or more runs in eight games.
The Brewers also posted three straight wins to close out the month of May over Class B teams — 4-3 versus the Prior Lake Jays, 12-6 over the Victoria Vics and 6-0 on the road against the Chaska Cubs.