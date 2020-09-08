Jordan Brewers

The Jordan Brewers fell short of defending their Class C state title.

The Brewers lost 7-5 to Fairmont in the third round of state play Sept. 5 in Springfield, finishing the season with a 22-5-1 record.

Jordan, champions of Region 6C, won its first state game Aug. 30 beating Lake Henry 11-2.

After beating the Brewers, Fairmont went on to win the championship with a 12-0 win over St. Patrick in seven innings in the title game Sept. 7.

In the loss to Fairmont, Jordan trailed 5-1 after five innings and couldn't come all the way back. The Brewers scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning. 

Nate Beckman worked 8 2/3 innings and allowed seven runs (five earned) on 11 hits while striking out five.

Beckman also led the Brewers at the plate, finishing 2 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs. Joe Lucas was 3 for 4 with two runs scored for Jordan, while Devyn Ulibarri had two hits.

Kyle Hvidsten and Scott Hollingsworth each had a hit and a run scored.

Tom Schardin

