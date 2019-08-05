The Jordan Brewers are headed back to the state tournament.
The Brewers qualified for the 2019 Class C state tournament with a convincing win against Eagle Lake on Sunday night at the Mini-Met.
This will be Jordan's eighth straight Class C state tournament appearance.
The 2019 Minnesota Baseball Assocation state tournament will be hosted by Delano, Maple Lake and Dassel this year. The tournament starts on Friday, Aug. 16 and runs each weekend until a champion is crowned on Labor Day.
The 11-1 against Eagle Lake qualified Jordan for the state tournament and sent them to Region 6C title game to determine whether Jordan or Waterville will be the top seed from the region. The winner of that Region 6C title game will have a bye in the first round of the state tournament.
Region 6C will send three teams to the state tournament.
The Mini-Met will host the final four games of the region tournament on Saturday. The first game starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 6:30 p.m. with the title game between Jordan and Waterville.
The teams alive for the third and final state spot are Eagle Lake, Belle Plaine, Morristown, Henderson, Blue Earth, and St. Claire.
Clinched
Jordan punched its ticket to the state tournament with that 11-1 win against Eagle Lake.
In that win, Eagle Lake committed four errors and the Brewers pounded out 14 hits to end the game after seven innings.
The game was tied 1-1 after the top of the third inning when Jordan scored in five straight innings to pull away.
They went up 3-1 in the third inning on RBI singles by Nate Beckman and Kyle Hvidsten.
Jordan added two more runs in the fourth, one in the fifth, three in the sixth and two in the seventh to win 11-1.
Beckman went the distance on the mound giving up just five hits in seven innings. He was also 3 for 4 with two RBIs at the plate.
Hvidsten finished 4 for 5 with two RBIs. Alex Beckman had three RBIs in the win.
To get to the game against Eagle Lake, the Brewers defeated Henderson 6-1 on Saturday.
Jordan went up 2-0 in the first inning on sac fly by Joe Lucas that plated Adam Kalal and a sac fly by Scott Hollingsworth that scored Steven Beckman.
They tacked on four more runs in the third inning to go up 6-0. Lucas drove in two runs with a one-out double and RBIs by Nate Beckman and Jake Lucas.
Hollingsworth earned the win on the mound by pitching eight strong innings and giving up just one run on five hits while striking out six.