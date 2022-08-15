Alex Beckman

Alex Beckman had a pair of hits, two RBIs and two runs scored in Jordan’s 9-4 win over Gaylord in the Region 3C title game Aug. 13 in Belle Plaine.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Jordan Brewers punched another ticket to the Class C state tournament Aug. 13.

Joe Lucas drove in three runs and Jonathon Draheim pitched seven strong innings in the top-seeded Brewers’ 9-4 win over Gaylord in the Region 6C title game in Belle Plaine.

