The Jordan Brewers punched another ticket to the Class C state tournament Aug. 13.
Joe Lucas drove in three runs and Jonathon Draheim pitched seven strong innings in the top-seeded Brewers’ 9-4 win over Gaylord in the Region 6C title game in Belle Plaine.
Jordan officially earned their berth Aug. 9 with a 6-0 win over Belle Paine in the semifinals. Nate Beckman hurled a three-hit shutout, striking out 14.
The top-three teams from the region make the 48-team state field. Jordan (31-8 overall) earned a bye in the first round and take on the winner of the Ada Athletics and the Plato Blue Jays in the second round Aug. 27 in Dundas.
For the compete state bracket go to mnbaseball.org. Faribault and Miesville will be the sites for state games with first-round action starting Aug. 19.
Last summer, the Brewers lost in the second round at state. In 2019, Jordan won its second Class C state title. The Brewers also won in 1986, as well as capturing Class B state championships in 1994 and 2004.
In beating Gaylord, Jordan scored four runs in the second inning and added three more runs in the third to open up a 7-1 lead.
The Brewers banged out 15 hits in the win, all singles, with Lucas going 3 for 5. Alex Beckman finished 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Dylan Peterson also drove in a pair of runs.
Afton Koch went 2 for 2 with two run scored for Jordan, while Michael Vohnoutka was 3 for 4 with two runs scored. Daniel Zang, Tony Peterson and Draheim also drove in runs for the Brewers.
Draheim allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits in his seven innings with six strikeouts. Jacob Allen and Lucas each pitched an inning of relief, allowing one run while both getting one strikeout.
In the victory over Belle Plaine, the Brewers used a four-run fifth inning to open up a 5-0 advantage. Draheim led the offense, going 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.
Nate Beckman also doubled, finishing 2 for 3 with a run scored, while Dylan Peterson was 2 for 5 with a run scored. Kyle Hvidsten and Alex Beckman also drove in runs for Jordan.
The Brewers all their six playoff games by a combined margin of 66-7, including a 25-3 home win over Gaylord in the title game of the River Valley League West playoffs July 31.
Jordan also added Brody Curtiss of Belle Plaine, Nick Schubert of St. Clair and Kelvin Nelson of Waseca to its state squad.
Waterville took third in Region 6C to earn the region’s final state spot, beating St. Peter 4-0 in the third-place game.