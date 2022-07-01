Nate Beckman ended the month of June with a pitching and power display for the Jordan Brewers.
The right-hander tossed seven shutout innings with nine strikeouts June 30 in the Brewers' 10-0 home win over St. Peter in River Valley Classic League play. He also homered twice, doubled and finished 3 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs scored.
Jordan headed into July with a 17-7 overall record, including a 15-2 mark against Class C teams.
Last summer, the Brewers lost in the second round of the Class C state tournament, falling 2-0 to Maple Lake. Jordan finished the year with a 28-11 record.
The Brewers won 23 games in the COVID-19-shortened season in 2020, losing in the first round of state play.
In 2019, Jordan won its second Class C state title. The team also won in 1986, as well as capturing Class B state championships in 1994 and 2004.
In beating St. Peter, Beckman allowed just five hits in the complete game and walked none. The Brewers finished with 14 hits and in just six innings of at bats.
Joe Lucas finished 2 for 4 with an RBI, while Kyle Hvidsten doubled and drove in three runs. Scott Hollingsworth finished 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Jonathan Draheim also had an RBI, going 1 for 3.
Alex Beckman and Marshall Mazanec each went 1 for 3 with a run scored.
Jordan went into the game off a 12-2 loss June 29 at the Prior Lake Jays, a Class B team. The Brewers fell behind 6-0 after three innings and couldn't recover.
Lucas was saddled with the loss, allowing seven runs (five earned) in four innings of work with one strikeout. Chad Vohnoutak allowed five runs in two innings of relief.
Jordan had just three hits, all singles. Draheim had an RBI, while Michael Vohnoutka and Devyn Ulibarri each had a hit.
The Brewers went into the Prior Lake game off a 6-3 win versus Arlington June 26 and a 9-1 home triumph over Winsted June 25.
Against Arlington, Hvidsten drove in three runs for the Brewers, while Lucas finished 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Draheim was also 2 for 3 with a run knocked in, while Hollingsworth went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
Tony Peterson also drove in a run for Jordan, while Greg Quist went 2 for 4.
Jacob Allen worked six innings for the win, giving up three runs (two earned) with one strikeout. Hollingsworth worked three scoreless relief innings with five strikeouts.
In beating Winsted, Alex Beckman went eight shutout innings for Jordan, allowing just four hits while striking out four. Chad Vohnoutka worked the ninth inning, allowing one run.
Steve Beckman drove in three runs for the Brewers, while Alex Beckman finished 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Lucas went 3 for 4 with an RBI, while Mazanec, Ulibarri and Quist also drove in runs.
Michael Vohnoutka finished 2 for 3 with two runs scored.
Jordan will end the regular season July 24 at home versus Excelsior. The Region 6C playoffs will start July 31.
This year's 48-team Class C state tournament will held in Dundas, Faribault and Miesville with first-round action starting Aug. 19.
For more the Brewers, go to www.htosports.com/teams/?u=JORDANBREWERS&s=baseball.