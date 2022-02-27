Jordan Brewers

The Jordan Brewers will open their 2020 season May 1 at the Mini Met.

The Brewers will take on the Gaylord Islanders in the River Valley League play at 2 p.m. The first night game is at home is Feb. 6 against the Veseli Warriors.

Last summer, Jordan lost in the second round of the Class C state tournament, falling 2-0 to Maple Lake. The Brewers finished the season with a 28-11 record. 

Jordan won 23 games in the COVID-19 shortened season in 2020, losing in the first round of state play.

In 2019, Jordan won its second Class C state title. It also won in 1986, and won Class B state championships in 1994 and 2004.

For a look at the complete schedule for the Brewers this summer go to www.htosports.com/teams/?u=JORDANBREWERS&amp;s=baseball.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

