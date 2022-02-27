The Jordan Brewers will open their 2020 season May 1 at the Mini Met.
The Brewers will take on the Gaylord Islanders in the River Valley League play at 2 p.m. The first night game is at home is Feb. 6 against the Veseli Warriors.
Last summer, Jordan lost in the second round of the Class C state tournament, falling 2-0 to Maple Lake. The Brewers finished the season with a 28-11 record.
Jordan won 23 games in the COVID-19 shortened season in 2020, losing in the first round of state play.
In 2019, Jordan won its second Class C state title. It also won in 1986, and won Class B state championships in 1994 and 2004.
For a look at the complete schedule for the Brewers this summer go to www.htosports.com/teams/?u=JORDANBREWERS&s=baseball.