The Jordan Brewers have opened the season strong, winning eight of their first 11 games.
But one of the those losses is to the three-time defending Class B state champions. Chanhassen banged out 15 hits in a 7-2 home win over the Brewers June 6.
Jordan went into the game off a 6-1 victory at Belle Plaine June 4 and a 4-3 triumph on the road over Chaska May 31.
The Brewers have been one of the top teams in Class C over the last five years. The team won the state title in 2019 and last year finished the season a 22-5-1 overall record, falling to Fairmont in the third round of state play.
Chaska is another strong Class B team and Nate Beckman was able to hold the Cubs down for the most part through seven innings. He got the win, allowing three runs (two earned), while striking out three.
Joe Lucas pitched the final two innings for the save, fanning two.
Alex Beckman doubled and drove in a run for Jordan, while Scott Hollingsworth and Nate Beckman each finished 2 for 4 with a run scored.
Jordan led 4-0 after five innings and then held on.
In beating Belle Plaine, Hollingsworth struck out eight batters, giving up three hits and one run in six innings of work to get the win. Alex Beckman got the save with three innings of relief, striking out three.
Lucas tripled and scored a run for Jordan, while Nate Beckman was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Dylan Peterson and Marshall Mazanex each had RBIs.
Against Chanhassen, Jordan trailed just 2-1 going into the eighth inning. But that's when the Redbirds scored five times to break the game open.
Jacob Allen took the loss for the Brewers, working 6 1/3 innings and allowing two runs (one earned) while fanning three. Lucas pitched two-thirds of inning, giving up five runs (three earned), while Steve Beckman pitched a scoreless frame.
Lucas went 3 for 4 with a run scored at the plate, while Peterson was 2 for 4 with a run scored. Danny Martin had an RBI for Jordan.
