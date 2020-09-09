The Jordan Basketball Association has scheduled tryouts for its upcoming season for boys and girls in grades four through eight.
The tryouts will be held Sept. 12-13 at Jordan High School. Times for both days are:
- 4th-grade girls, 12-1:15 p.m.
- 4th-grade boys, 1-2:15 p.m.
- 5th-grade girls, 1:30-2:45 p.m.
- 5th-grade boys, 2:30-3:45 p.m.
- 6th-grade girls, 3-4:15 p.m.
- 6th-grade boys, 4-5:15 p.m.
- 7th-, 8th-grade girls, 4:30-5:45 p.m.
- 7th-grade boys, 5:30-6:45 p.m.
- 8th-grade boys, 7-8:15 p.m.
Time slots may change based on the number of participants that register. For more information or to register, go to jordanmnsports.com/jordanhoops.