Jordan Basketball Association

The Jordan Basketball Association has scheduled tryouts for its upcoming season for boys and girls in grades four through eight.

The tryouts will be held Sept. 12-13 at Jordan High School. Times for both days are: 

  • 4th-grade girls, 12-1:15 p.m.
  • 4th-grade boys, 1-2:15 p.m.
  • 5th-grade girls, 1:30-2:45 p.m.
  • 5th-grade boys, 2:30-3:45 p.m.
  • 6th-grade girls, 3-4:15 p.m.
  • 6th-grade boys, 4-5:15 p.m.
  • 7th-, 8th-grade girls, 4:30-5:45 p.m.
  • 7th-grade boys, 5:30-6:45 p.m.
  • 8th-grade boys, 7-8:15 p.m.

Time slots may change based on the number of participants that register. For more information or to register, go to jordanmnsports.com/jordanhoops.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events

Recommended for you