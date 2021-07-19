Jordan Brewers

The Jordan Brewers have a stacked schedule the weekend of July 23, with four home games and one away.

The team will play:

  • The Belle Plaine Tigers at the Mini Met 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 23;
  • The Hinckley Knights at the Mini Met at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 24;
  • The Rum River Bandits at the Mini Met at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 24;
  • The Gaylord Islanders at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July, 25, at Walsh Field (509 Recreation Road) in Gaylord.

The team's website is jordanbrewers.teams.mnbaseball.org.

