The Jordan Brewers have a stacked schedule the weekend of July 23, with four home games and one away.
The team will play:
- The Belle Plaine Tigers at the Mini Met 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 23;
- The Hinckley Knights at the Mini Met at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 24;
- The Rum River Bandits at the Mini Met at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 24;
- The Gaylord Islanders at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July, 25, at Walsh Field (509 Recreation Road) in Gaylord.
The team's website is jordanbrewers.teams.mnbaseball.org.