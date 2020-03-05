Kat Brown-Erdal
Buy Now

Bethel freshman Kat Brown-Erdal was named to the MIAC All-First Year team.

 Photo by Bill Piotrowski

Bethel University freshman Kat Brown-Erdal was named to the MIAC All-First-Year squad.

Brown-Erdal, a 2019 Jordan graduate, is the first women's player to make the All-First-Year Team since Taite Anderson in 2017. She started in all 27 games this season and leads the team in minutes played. Brown-Erdal finished fifth in Royals scoring with 8.6 points per contest, shooting 71.7 percent at the charity stripe.

Brown-Erdal was one of six players and one coach from the Bethel University women's basketball team received Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) postseason honors.

Tags

Sports editor

Todd Abeln has been the Shakopee and Jordan sports editor for more than 10 years. He enjoys highlight big accomplishments and competitive games. Todd also enjoys golf, softball and watching his kids play baseball, soccer, hockey and basketball.

Events

Recommended for you