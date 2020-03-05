Bethel University freshman Kat Brown-Erdal was named to the MIAC All-First-Year squad.
Brown-Erdal, a 2019 Jordan graduate, is the first women's player to make the All-First-Year Team since Taite Anderson in 2017. She started in all 27 games this season and leads the team in minutes played. Brown-Erdal finished fifth in Royals scoring with 8.6 points per contest, shooting 71.7 percent at the charity stripe.
Brown-Erdal was one of six players and one coach from the Bethel University women's basketball team received Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) postseason honors.