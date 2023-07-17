The Jordan trap shooting team capped off a busy season in Mason, Michigan, July 7-9.
Jordan was competing in the USA High School Clay Target National Championships for the fifth straight year. The team couldn’t match is best-ever finish, which was 15th in 2021, settling for 33rd place out of 80 schools this time around.
Jordan finished with 472 team points. Calhoun, Illinois, won the title (494) for the third straight year, followed by Rock Creek, Kansas (488); Fort LeBoeuf, Pennsylvania (487); Cedar Vale, Kansas (486); and Beaver River, New York (486).
The top-five scores from each team count in the team standings.
“The kids always impress me how they do on a national stage,” Jordan coach Jeff Radick said. “We are a small bedroom community in Minnesota and we always crank out a significant state and national ranking. Jordan Clay Target is the only school sports team with a national ranking. We couldn’t do this without our dedicated families, coaches and community sponsors.”
Jordan was 19th at nationals last year. The team was 40th in 2019 and 66th in 2018. There was no 2020 trap shooting season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Leading the team at nationals this season was Hunter Lenzmeier, who hit 97 out of 100 targets in the qualifying and 95 in the in final round to finish in 213th place overall. Myles Mahowald had rounds of 96 and 92 to finish 340th.
Aaron Schneck, Tom Plechaty and Eli Dold had rounds of 93, 92, and 89, respectively in the qualifying round, but they did not make the final day of shooting.
In the girls individual competition, Nicole Ray had a score of 95 in qualifying for Jordan, but she also fell short of the finals.
Zach Beach, who is from Jordan but competes for Holy Family High School, shot a 95 in qualifying and a 96 in the championship round to finish 163rd overall.
Back on June 15, Jordan competed in the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League Championships at Alexandria Shooting Park. The team finished fifth in the Class 4A with a team total of 476.
Detroit Lakes won the title (482), followed by Roseau (478), Mabel Canton (477) and Proctor (477).
Benson was the overall winner from all nine classes (491), followed by Alexandria (491) and Prior Lake (491). Jordan was 38th overall.
“The larger schools and programs definitely have an advantage here,” Radick said. “If one kid doesn’t shoot great they have a lot kids to fill out their top-five scores.”
Lenzmeier finished fourth overall in Class 4A, hitting 98 out of 100 targets. Dold finished tied for 15th (96), while Mahowald, Schneck and Plechaty each tied for 36th (94).
Other finishes for the boys team came from Carter Everett (T54, 93), Jayden Raduenz (T105, 90), Samuel Olson (T120, 89), Benjamin Hagen (T138, 88) and Jack Burke (T158, 87).
On girls side, Ray finished 35th overall with 79 targets hit to lead Jordan.
The Minnesota State High School League state tournament was held June 23 at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake. There were 40 schools competing with United South Central winning the title (484), followed by Fairmont (482) and Roseau (482).
Jordan ended up 15th in the tam standings 474. Lenzmeier, Mahowald, Dold, Schneck and Plechaty competed for Jordan.
It was the fourth time Jordan made state as a team since the competition started in 2014. Jordan was 17th in 2015, 14th in 2021 and 31st in 2022.
Lenzmeier and Ray both qualified for the individual state tourney. Lenzmeier tied for 30th with a score of 97, while Ray was 23rd in the girls competition with a total of 91.