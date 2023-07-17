Jordan Trap

Jordan finished fifth in Class 4A at the Minnesota High School Clay Target League State Championships June 15 in Alexandria and ended up 33rd at the USA High School Clay Target National Championships in Mason, Michigan, July 7-9. From left, Tom Plechaty, Myles Mahowald, Hunter Lenzmeier, Aaron Schenck, Nicole Ray and Eli Dold led the team.

 Courtesy photo/Jordan Trap Shooting

The Jordan trap shooting team capped off a busy season in Mason, Michigan, July 7-9.

Jordan was competing in the USA High School Clay Target National Championships for the fifth straight year. The team couldn’t match is best-ever finish, which was 15th in 2021, settling for 33rd place out of 80 schools this time around.

