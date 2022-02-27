Can the Jordan boys basketball team make an impact its first Class 3A postseason?
The Hubmen will soon find out as the Section 2AAA quarterfinal play starts March 8, followed by the semifinals March 12. The championship game will be held March 17 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
When Jordan was moved up a class last April when the Minnesota State High School League realigned sections for all sports, Jordan coach Matt Urbanek believed his team would be "well-suited to make this jump."
The goal for Urbanek all season has been to prepare his team for the playoffs. Jordan has played in streaks, opening the season with three wins, then following with two losses, then reeling off eight straight wins, followed by five straight losses and then four more wins in a row.
"We want to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season when the playoffs begin," Urbanek said.
The Hubmen (15-8 overall, 4-4 in the Wright County Conference East) is likely to get the No. 5 seed in Section 2AAA. Brackets come out March 4 and will be available at legacy.mshsl.org.
Eighth-ranked Mankato West (17-7) and No. 9 Mankato East (17-7) look to be the top two seeds, followed by Marshall (14-12) and New Ulm (17-6). St. Peter (12-13), New Prague (3-21) and Worthington (7-16) are also in the field.
Jordan had its four-game winning streak end Feb. 26 with a 67-60 home loss to Providence Academy.
The Hubmen went into the game off a 100-84 home win over Southwest Christian Feb. 24 and an 81-74 conference road win at Holy Family Feb. 17.
Jordan was outscored 43-34 in the second half against Providence Academy. Senior Isaac Young led the Hubmen with 21 points, while senior Ashton Sivilay scored 16 and junior Afton Koch had 14.
Senior Owen Montreuil chipped in nine points for Jordan.
The 100 points were a season high for the Hubmen against Southwest Christian. The team scored 96 points in a 22-point victory over Belle Plaine back on Dec. 21 and has scored 80 or more points in three other games.
Sivilay and Young led the offense against Providence Academy with 28 and 27 points, respectively.
Koch finished with 19 points, while Montreuil scored 14. Junior Mack Schmidt and senior Aiden Langheim both chipped in five points.
Against Holy Family, Sivilay led Jordan with 25 points, while Young scored 19. Montreul and Koch finished with 13 and 11 points, respectively, while Langheim had seven.
This year’s Class 3A state tournament is set for March 22-26 at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus.
Jordan has made two state appearances in its history with the first one back in 2010 and the last one in 2018. The Hubmen made the Section 2AA title game in 2020, but the game was never played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.