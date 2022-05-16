Is the Jordan softball team set up for a long run in the Section 2AAA playoffs?
The Jaguars went 1-2 in the Mankato East Invitational May 14 at Caswell Park, the home the Class 3A state tournament. Jordan lost 5-1 to the host Cougars and 7-4 to Winona Cotter, while earning a 1-0 win over Byron.
The first round of the section tournament starts May 26. Jordan (12-4 overall, 8-2 in the Wright County Conference East) is likely to the No. 4 seed in the eight-team field behind No. 1 Mankato West, No. 6 Mankato East and Marshall.
The rest of the field includes St. Peter, New Prague, Worthington and Albert Lea. The semifinals are May 28 with the title game June 2. All games are played at Caswell Park.
Complete brackets when they are released will be available at www.mshsl.org/section-events.
At the invite, junior Abigail Johnson tossed one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts in the win over Byron. The Jaguars scored the game's lone run in the first inning.
Sophomore Jade Thach singled and came around to score on senior Myah Briese's RBI hit.
Thach, who made the all-tournament team, finished 2 for 4, while Briese was 2 for 3. Senior Claire Johnson, junior Brooke Vohnoutka and sophomore Maddie Olinger each had one hit.
In the loss to Mankato East, Jordan was limited to just three hits. Thach doubled and scored the Jaguars' lone run. Junior Grace Dahmen and senior Shaylee Radermacher each had one hit.
Senior Claire Johnson took the loss, working a complete game and giving up five runs with three strikeouts. Mankato East scored single runs in the first three innings to go up 3-0.
Against Winona Cotter, Jordan fell behind 5-2 after two innings and 7-3 after four complete. Abigail Johnson took the loss, allowing five runs in two innings of work with three strikeouts.
Kacie Schroeder worked three innings of relief, allowing two runs, while Caroline Kinkade pitched a scoreless inning.
Briese and Johnson both homered for Jordan. Briese finished 2 for 4 with a two-run shot in the first inning, while Claire Johnson hit a solo homer in the fifth inning.
Thach finished 2 for 4 with two runs scored, while Carly Johnson and Olinger each had a hit.
Jordan went into the tournament off a 9-6 conference win at Mound Westonka May 12. The Jaguars also split a league doubleheader against Hutchinson May 10 at home, winning the first game 11-0 and losing the nightcap 6-5.
Dahmen smacked a two-run homer for the Jaguars in beating Mound Westonka. Briese finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs, while Abigail Johnson was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
Thach finished 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, while Claire Johnson was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Vohnoutka ended up 2 for 3 with a run scored, while eighth-grader London Kraml drove in a run.
Claire Johnson picked up the win, working four innings and giving five runs with three strikeouts. Abigail Johnson worked three innings, allowing one run with one strikeout.
Both pitchers combined for the shutout win over Hutchinson. Claire worked three innings and Abigail pitched two, and both had one strikeout.
Jordan scored five runs in the second inning to go up 8-0. Thach finished 3 for 4 with a double, home run, three RBIs and three runs scored, while Briese was 2 for 3 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Dahmen finished 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored, while eighth-grader Carly Johnson was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
In the loss to Hutchinson, it was a 5-5 game going into the bottom of the seventh inning when the Tigers scored the game-winning run with one out off Abigail Johnson.
She worked 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run with four strikeouts. Claire Johnson worked two innings, giving up five runs.
Claire Johnson finished 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs at the plate. Thach was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI, while Dahmen was 1 for 2 with two runs scored.
The Class 3A state tournament is set for June 9-10. It’s been a while since Jordan played in the state tourney. The last time the program qualified was in Class A in 1981.