Can the Jordan girls soccer team build off last season's 10 wins under first-year coach Nathan Steele?
That's the hope for the Jaguars, despite the loss of eight seniors from last season's squad. But there are plenty of letterwinners back to make an impact in the Wright County East Conference and in Section 2AA.
"We have a large group of seniors and juniors who will play a crucial role in our on-field play, but also a big role of leadership within the program," Steele said.
Senior captain Jenna Kluxdahl returns in goal for the Jaguars, while juniors Madi Yule and Alayna Brazil and senior Karissa Firle are also back. Sophomore Tessa Cook and senior Nicole Ngeno are two of three starting forwards returning, while eighth-grader Rayna Berry looks to add the team's scoring punch.
Steele takes over the program from Dennis Yunke. Steele was the Jaguars’ interim head coach for the final six games last fall after Yunke stepped away.
Jordan finished with a program-best 10-7-1 overall record, including a 2-4-1 mark in league play.
Last fall was only the seventh year of the Jordan program, which is a co-operative with Belle Plaine. The 10 wins were the most for the team since the Jaguars finished 9-6-1 in 2018.
"Above all, our goal is for all players to find their purpose within the team and have a positive experience this season," Steele said. "Our team motto is 'side before self, every time.' This is to understand that the team's success is bigger than any one player's success.
"We certainly want to be a united front every time we walk onto the pitch," Steele added. "We want to continue evolving the Jaguar soccer culture into one where Jordan High School and middle school students want to join us.
"Soccer is a fantastic team sport that is continually gaining popularity in the U.S., and my goal is to advertise the program to increase its popularity here in Jordan."
The Jaguars lost 4-0 to Mankato West in the Section 2AA semifinals last year. Soccer went to three classes last season and Jordan moved up to Class 2A, so they faced some tougher competition in the playoffs.
Section 2AA is strong, which also includes Mankato East, Marshall, New Prague, New Ulm, St. Peter and Worthington.
The Jaguars will open the conference season Sept. 8 at Holy Family. Jordan's first league home game is set for Sept. 13 against Hutchinson.
"Our success or play may look different from last season, but the team that steps on the field will be committed to our team goals of playing with intensity and running further and faster than our opponents," Steele said.