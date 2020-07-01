Want to watch Canterbury Park's live racing but can't get to the Shakopee track?
Canterbury Park now offers live streaming of each evening’s races free of charge, the track announced on Wednesday.
To watch the races, go to www.canterburypark.com and click free streaming which will redirect you to the streaming service. Then pick that day’s date and enjoy the races.
The walk-up wagering windows are open daily for you to make wagers on Canterbury races as well as other tracks.
Wagering is self-service only with a window available for patrons to cash out their wagers and/or vouchers when guests are done wagering for the day.