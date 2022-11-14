Meg Schmidt

Meg Schmidt, a 2018 Jordan High School graduate, led Southwest Minnesota State University in kills in final season on the Division II court with 317 in the team's 23-6 season.

 Photo by Adam Henning/Southwest Minnesota State

Meg Schmidt's career on the Division II volleyball court came to a close Nov. 11.

The 2018 Jordan High School graduate had seven kills and five blocks in Southwest Minnesota State University's three-set loss (25-20, 30-28, 25-19) to St. Cloud State University in the first round of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament.

