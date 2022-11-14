Meg Schmidt's career on the Division II volleyball court came to a close Nov. 11.
The 2018 Jordan High School graduate had seven kills and five blocks in Southwest Minnesota State University's three-set loss (25-20, 30-28, 25-19) to St. Cloud State University in the first round of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament.
The loss ended the Mustangs season with a 23-6 overall record (15-5 in the NSIC). The team did not get an at-large bid into the NCAA Division II National Tournament, which was announced Nov. 13.
Schmidt had a stellar career at SMSU, leading the team in kills in her senior season with 317. The 6-foot-1 right-side hitter was also third in blocks with 67, while adding 57 digs.
Schmidt finished with 1,252 career kills and 260 blocks. She's the only 16th player in school history to record at 1,000 kills.
In the NSIC, Schmidt ranked second in kills with 249 and eighth in kills per set (3.56), which earned her All-NSIC honors for the second straight season.
Last fall, Schmidt helped the Mustangs get to the NCAA tournament. The team also made the national field in Schmidt's freshman season in 2018.
Schmidt finished third on the team in kills with 263 and in blocks with 66 in her first season at SMSU. As sophomore, she finished second on the team in kills with 328, earning second-team All-NSIC honors.
The 2020 season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Schmidt's campaign was in 2021 where she was again second on the team in kills with 344.
At Jordan, Schmidt, a sports management major at SMSU, was selected to the Class 2A All-State team by Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association in her senior year. She was all-state honorable mention as a junior.
Schmidt was also a two-time All-Minnesota River Conference selection. She was a four-year letterwinner at Jordan and was voted team MVP in her senior year with a team-best 410 kills.
Schmidt finished her career with the Jaguars with 958 kills and 251 blocks.
Jordan won 20 matches in Schmidt’s final season (20-9 overall).