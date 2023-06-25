Afton Koch

Afton Koch represented Jordan in the 48th annual Minnesota All-Star Series June 23-24 at Chaska Athletic Park.

 Courtesy photo/Bill Piotrowski

Afton Koch capped off his stellar high school baseball career for Jordan at Chaska Athletic Park June 23-24.

The senior represented the Hubmen in the 48th annual Minnesota All-Star Series, competing on the Metro West Squad. The series is broken down into six 16- to 20-player teams with other squads from the Metro South, East and North, along with teams from southern and northern part of the state.

