Afton Koch capped off his stellar high school baseball career for Jordan at Chaska Athletic Park June 23-24.
The senior represented the Hubmen in the 48th annual Minnesota All-Star Series, competing on the Metro West Squad. The series is broken down into six 16- to 20-player teams with other squads from the Metro South, East and North, along with teams from southern and northern part of the state.
Each team plays four games in the series.
The series was started back in 1975 to recognize some of the top seniors in the state. There have been many players who have played in the games who went on to play Major League Baseball.
Former Minnesota Twins who played in the series include Joe Mauer and Glenn Perkins (both in 2001), Kent Hrbek (1978), Jim Eisenreich (1977), Tim Laudner (1976), Terry Steinbach (1980), Michael Restovich (1997) and Cole DeVries (2003).
Koch had a big season at the plate in his final season with Jordan. He hit .385 with a team-best eight doubles and five home runs. He also had a triple, finishing with 25 RBIs and 16 runs scored in 22 games.
Koch, a three-sport athlete at Jordan, will play Division II baseball next fall in Kansas City, Missouri playing at Rockhurst University. Koch was also a standout in football and basketball for the Hubmen.
This past spring on the diamond, Jordan struggled to a 6-16 overall record under first-year coach Brandon Arnold, including 3-7 in the Wright County East Conference. The Hubmen went 0-2 in the Section 2AAA playoffs.
Cade Bruett and AJ Rasmussen, both from Delano, were the only two players from the WCEC playing in the all-star series. The Metro West team had seven players from the Lake Conference, which had two states in Class 4A state tournament, along with two members from New Prague, the Class 3A state champions.
For more information on the Minnesota All-Star Series, go to www.mshsbca.org.