Kendra Krueger finished her career on the state trails in record-breaking fashion.
The senior on the Jordan girls cross country team broke her own school record in the Class AA competition Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield, and finishing on the medal stand.
Krueger ended up third overall out of 158 racers with a time of 18:28.57. It's the highest-ever individual state finish for the Jordan cross country team.
Luna Scorzelli of St. Paul Highland Park won the individual title with a time of 17:45.04. Krueger was 10.44 seconds behind Isabelle Schmitz of Hutchinson for second place.
Schmitz and Krueger finished one-two in the Section 2AA meet Oct. 25 with times of 18:19.59 and 18:34.58, respectively.
"Kendra ran an amazing race (at state)," Jordan coach Ben Nylander said. "She let the top two runners go and then settled into a pack of about 10 runners who trailed. She moved through the pack in the second mile to be near the front of the pack and then used her speed and determination in the final mile to win that pack and take the third overall spot."
For Krueger, it was her fifth-career state appearance. She was part of Jordan's state qualifying teams in both 2017 and 2018 when the Jaguars were in Class A. She finished 97th overall as a seventh-grader and was 50th as an eighth-grader.
Krueger also made state as a sophomore in 2019 out of Section 2AA, finishing 59th. There was no official state meet in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2021, cross country went to three classes and Krueger finished 24th overall in Class AA competition.
Meanwhile, senior Kaleb Sharp also ended his career at state for the Jordan boys team. Sharp didn't have his best race, finishing 132nd overall with a time of 18:01.38.
Sharp ran a 16:32.17 in the Section 2AA race to finish seventh and make the state field for the second straight year. He finishes his career as the boys' school-record holder.
Last fall, Sharp finished 47th overall at state with a time of 17:24.89.
"Kaleb was running a good race and was holding strong at right around 25th place, which is all-state for the first two miles," Nylander said. "Unfortunately, he had some breathing issues that resulted in him falling way back in the final mile."
Emmett Gerres of Belle Plaine won the boys race with a time of 15:13.62. Mankato East claimed the boys team title with 111 points, two better than runner-up Rock Ridge, while Big Lake was third (136).
St. Paul Highland Park won the girls team crown (79), followed by Alexandria (105) and Marshall (125).