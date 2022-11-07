Kendra Krueger finished her career on the state trails in record-breaking fashion.

The senior on the Jordan girls cross country team broke her own school record in the Class AA competition Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield, and finishing on the medal stand.

