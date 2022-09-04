The third Jordan Hall of Fame induction ceremony will include a three-sport athlete, a former state championship coach and a longtime statistician as well as a founding member of the school's hall of committee.

Dave Hentges, Gregg Busch and Colleen Chambers will be enshrined Sept. 23 in a ceremony that's open the public in the high school's auditorium starting at 5 p.m. The inductees will also be honored at halftime of the Hubmen's homecoming football game versus St. Peter at Ames Field that same night.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

