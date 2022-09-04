The third Jordan Hall of Fame induction ceremony will include a three-sport athlete, a former state championship coach and a longtime statistician as well as a founding member of the school's hall of committee.
Dave Hentges, Gregg Busch and Colleen Chambers will be enshrined Sept. 23 in a ceremony that's open the public in the high school's auditorium starting at 5 p.m. The inductees will also be honored at halftime of the Hubmen's homecoming football game versus St. Peter at Ames Field that same night.
This will be Jordan's fourth hall of fame class. There was no ceremony in 2020 due to the COVID-19; however, the 1980 softball team was considered that year's class and the team was honored in the 2021 induction ceremony.
Hentges was a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball at Jordan, graduating in 1981. He was part of the Hubmen's first state qualifying team on the gridiron in 1980, playing both ways as a receiver and a linebacker.
A knee injury slowed Hentges on the basketball court his senior season. Otherwise, he was likely to reach 1,000-career points. In the spring, he was a power hitter on the baseball team, and he was also the clean-up hitter for the Jordan Brewers town ball team.
Hentges played Division I baseball at the University of Minnesota in 1986. Before that, he played. Division II football at Mankato State University (now Minnesota State-Mankato) in 1981 and 1982. He was a tight end and in one game he caught 12 passes.
"I don't know of any other Jordan athlete who competed in two different sports at such high levels," Gregg Busch once said of Hentges.
Meanwhile, Busch passed away last February at the 62 after an 18-month battle with pancreatic cancer. He was a local statistician, who retrieved and archived records for Jordan all way back in the early 1900s. He was also a founding member of the hall of fame committee.
Busch also played football, basketball and baseball at Jordan, graduating in 1977. He went on to college at Mankato State, earning degrees in mass communication (journalism) and history. He also played for the Jordan Brewers from 1978 to 1982.
Busch also did sideline writing for the Jordan Independent starting his high school days through the late 1990s.
Busch was also an avid long-distance runner, getting into distance races in 1991. In his 31 years of running, he logged over 28,000 miles, taking part in 845 road races, 36 half-marathons and 61 full marathons in 31 different states.
Chambers coached the Jordan volleyball team for 10 years, from 2002 to 2008 and then again from 2012 to 2014. She led the Jaguars to the Class AA state title in both 2006 and 2008 and took fifth at state in 2007.
She was selected the Class AA Coach of the Year in 2006 and was named the Minnesota River Conference Coach of the Year five times, winning five league titles.
Chambers joined the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association 300-win club in 2008.
She was also a physical education teacher in the district until her retirement in 2022 and an assistant track and field coach for the Jaguars.