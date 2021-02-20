The competition has gotten much tougher for the Jordan girls basketball team.
After a 5-0 start, the Jaguars picked up just two wins in their next six games, including a 52-46 victory at Delano Feb. 18. Sophomore Jenna Kluxdal led the way with 22 points.
Jordan's other win in that span was 61-31 over Mound Westonka Feb. 9. Seniors Lexi Hagen and Ellie Helgerson both finished with 12 points to lead the team.
"We had a great team win against Mound Westonka," Jaguars coach Leah Aamlid said. "Our players did a nice job of really locking in defensively and committing to our defensive principles, especially off the ball. This will need to continue to be a focus of ours as we head into the second half of our season."
Jordan's four losses this season are to Holy Family (74-69), Waconia (77-47), Orono (61-54) and Hutchinson (70-61). Waconia is ranked No. 6 in Class 3A.
The Jaguars are 4-4 in their first season in the Wright County Conference. The team moved into the new league after decades in the Minnesota River Conference, where it was runner-up the last two seasons.
"We knew coming into the WCC that we would be competing against some extremely tough, physical opponents," Aamlid said. "Our players continue to show up each day, trust in the process, and we treat each game as an opportunity to learn and grow as a team."
Jordan will end the regular season March 12 at Hutchinson. The Section 2AA tournament begins March 15 with the title game set for March 25.
Waseca beat Jordan in the Section 2AA title game last season, winning 32-28.
The Minnesota State High School League's Board of Directors met Feb. 4 and approved state competitions for all winter sports. The girls basketball tourney will start March 30-31 with the quarterfinals, while the semifinals are April 6-8.
The title games for all four classes is scheduled for April 9-10. The Target Center in Minneapolis has been tentatively set as the venue.
In beating Delano, sophomore Grace Dahmen and junior Abby Vogel were both in double figures for the Jaguars with 11 and 10 points, respectively, while Hagen scored five points.
Against Mound Westonka, Kluxdal chipped in 11 points for Jordan, while Dahmen scored nine and junior Payton Duis finished with seven.
Through 11 games, Kluxdal was leading the Jaguars in scoring at 13.8 points per game, while Hagen was also averaging in double figures (12.8). Dahmen was close to double figures at 9.9 points.