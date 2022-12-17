Balanced scoring and strong defense propelled the Jordan boys basketball team to back-to-back home wins.

Senior Afton Koch scored 16 points to lead the Hubmen to a 64-55 victory over Southwest Christian Dec. 10 in the team's first Wright County East Conference game. Jordan went into the contest off a 53-42 triumph over New Prague, a Section 2AAA foe.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events