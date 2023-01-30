The winning formula for the Jordan boys basketball team is there, and it often starts with defense.
The Hubmen held Waseca to just 19 points in the second half in a 65-54 road win Jan. 28. Senior Afton Koch led the way with 20 points.
Jordan went into the contest off a pair of losses — 70-40 at Holy Family Jan. 24 and 67-67 at home to Hutchinson Jan. 26.
“We got back on track with our team defense,” Jordan coach Matt Urbanek said. “I thought that was the difference in the game. We also had much better movement on the offensive end than we’ve had the past couple games, and our guys made big plays when the game was close down the stretch.”
With a strong finish, Jordan (9-6 overall, 2-2 in the Wright County East Conference) should be able to get a top-four seed in the Section 2AAA tournament and a home playoff game.
Jordan has back-to-back games against section foes that could help them achieve that — at Worthington (11-2) Feb. 11 and home to Marshall (6-11) Feb. 14.
Worthington and No. 7-ranked Mankato East (13-2) look to be in a battle for the No. 1 seed, while Mankato West (8-7) and New Ulm (12-4) are battling with Jordan for a top-four spot.
New Prague (4-12) and St. Peter (3-13) are also in the field.
Jordan ends the regular season March 2 with a league game versus Mound Westonka. Section seeds come out March 4.
Quarterfinal play starts March 7. The semifinals are March 11 and the title game is March 16. The final two rounds will be played at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
In the win over Waseca, Jordan held a 38-35 lead at the break. Junior Seth Young and senior Carter Runge both scored 15 points, while senior Mack Schmidt scored nine.
In the loss to Hutchinson, Jordan trained 32-26 at the break and couldn’t come all the way back in the second half. Young led the team with 14 points, while senior Nate Kes and Runge both scored 13.
Koch chipped in seven points, while Schmidt and juniors Jack Olson and Seth Noyes all had four.
“We were able to use our pressure defense to force turnovers, but we had a hard time converting those turnovers into points,” Urbanek said. “I thought we worked hard on both ends of the floor but we struggled to make shots. We made a run late in the game but came up a bit short.”
Against Holy Family, Jordan trailed 44-22 at the break. Young led the team with 16 points.
Runge finished with eight points, while Kes scored six and Schmidt and Logan Young both scored four.
“Holy Family is big. Their size was a factor, but what hurt us the most early in the game was their transition game,” Urbanek said. “They beat us down the floor for some easy points and opened up a lead. We had to fight uphill the rest of the game and that’s hard to do against good teams.”
Holy Family is ranked No. 2 in Class 2A and the likely be No. 1 seed in Section 5AA.
Jordan has made two state appearances in its history and both were in Class AA. The first was one back in 2010 and the last one was in 2018.
The Hubmen made the Section 2AA title game in 2020, but the game was never played due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jordan moved up to Class 3A last season.
This year’s Class 3A state tournament is set for March 21-25 at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus.