Junior Seth Young had 14 points in Jordan’s 67-60 home loss to Hutchinson Jan. 26 in a Wright County East Conference game.

 Photo by Bill Piotrowski

The winning formula for the Jordan boys basketball team is there, and it often starts with defense.

The Hubmen held Waseca to just 19 points in the second half in a 65-54 road win Jan. 28. Senior Afton Koch led the way with 20 points.

