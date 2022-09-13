The Jordan girls tennis team’s experience is showing on the court.
The Jaguars have won six of their first nine matches, including a sweep in a triangular competition in Rosemount Sept. 10. Jordan beat Anoka 7-0 and edged the host Irish 4-3.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This All-Access Subscription provides access to all areas of the swnewsmedia.com including all content from all 6 newspapers:
Looking for a Print Subscription with Digital Access? Click Here.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12-Month
|$48.00
|for 365 days
|24-Month
|$86.00
|for 730 days
|7-Day Pass
|$4.99
|for 7 days
Do you already have a paid subscription to any of the SWNewsMedia newspapers? If so, you can Activate your Premium online account by clicking here. Activation will allow you to view unlimited online articles each month. To activate your Premium online account, the email address and phone number provided with your paid newspaper subscription needs to match the information you use in setting up your online user account. If you are having trouble or want to confirm what email address and phone number is listed on your subscription account, please call 952-345-6682 or email circulation@swpub.com and we'll be happy to assist.
The Jordan girls tennis team’s experience is showing on the court.
The Jaguars have won six of their first nine matches, including a sweep in a triangular competition in Rosemount Sept. 10. Jordan beat Anoka 7-0 and edged the host Irish 4-3.
The Jaguars went into the competition off a 7-0 loss at Delano Sept. 8 and a 4-3 win at Chaska Sept. 1 in a battle of Section 2AA foes.
Jordan has 10 seniors back from last year’s team that finished with 11 wins. The Jaguars had to replace Emily Randolph, who had 111 career wins in a six-year varsity career, at the No. 1 singles spot, but so far the team’s depth has been a strength.
In beating Rosemount, Jordan won two of three doubles matches. Senior Jenna Elsenpeter and junior Martha Reveland pulled out a win in three sets at the No. 3 spot (3-6, 6-3, 10-2), which secured the victory.
Juniors Jade Thach and Maddie Olinger won at No. 1 doubles (6-2, 6-0). Junior Makayla Haugen and sophomore Riley Steinhaus earned the wins in singles for Jordan at No. 2 (6-3, 6-4) and No. 3 (6-4, 6-2) singles, respectively.
Against Anoka, Jordan won all four singles matches in straight sets. Senior Dyllan Wellhausen won at the top spot (6-0, 6-1), followed by Haugen at No. 2 (6-1, 6-1), Steinhaus at No. 3 (6-2, 6-1) and ninth grader Naomi Salzwedel at No. 4 (6-1, 6-0).
In doubles, Thach and Olinger won the default at No. 1. Senior Cora Wulf and junior Evy Menden were victorious at No. 2 (7-6, 6-4), while Elsenpenter and Reveland won in three sets at No. 3 (4-6, 6-3, 10-5).
In the win over Chaska, the Jaguars spilt the four singles matches and won two of three in doubles. The match came down to No. 2 singles where Haugen won in three sets (6-1, 3-6, 6-4).
Steinhaus rolled at No. 3 singles (6-0, 6-1) for Jordan. Wulf and Olinger won at tough match at No. 1 doubles (6-3, 7-6), as did Menden and Reveland at the second spot (7-6, 6-4).
Jordan ends the regular season on the road Sept. 29 at Prior Lake. The Lakers are also a section team.
The Section 2AA team tournament will start Oct. 3 with the title match Oct. 11 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
Section 2AA is strong with the likes No. 1-ranked Minnetonka, the defending Class AA state champion, in the field. Eden Prairie is another ranked team at No. 8.
Shakopee, Chanhassen, Hutchinson, Glencoe-Silver Lake, Mankato West, Mankato East/Loyola, Marshall, Mound Westonka, New Prague, New Ulm, St. Peter, Waconia and Worthington are also in the field.
The Section 2AA individual tournament starts Oct. 13 with the first two rounds. The semifinals and title matches for both doubles and singles will be Oct. 18 in St. Peter.
Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.