Jade Thach

Junior Jade Thach won at No. 1 doubles for Jordan with playing partner Maddie Olinger in the Jaguars’ 4-3 win at Rosemount Sept. 10.

 Photo by Bill Piotrowski

The Jordan girls tennis team’s experience is showing on the court.

The Jaguars have won six of their first nine matches, including a sweep in a triangular competition in Rosemount Sept. 10. Jordan beat Anoka 7-0 and edged the host Irish 4-3.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

