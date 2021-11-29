The Jordan girls basketball team hopes its depth can lead the way in its first season in Class 3A.
Last spring, the Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections for all sports and the Jaguars were moved up a class on the hardwood.
Jordan has been in Class 2A since the inception of four-class basketball at the start of the 1997-98 school year. The Jaguars made three straight state appearances from 2007 to 2009, finishing as the state runner-up in 2008.
Jordan will be in Section 2AAA this winter with the likes of Mankato East, Mankato West, Marshall, New Prague, New Ulm, St. Peter and Worthington.
"Our depth will be our biggest strength, and we will have the versatility to play an uptempo style on both ends of the court," said third-year Jordan coach Leah Aamlid, who has a 32-16 record in her first two seasons leading the program.
Jordan finished 12-8 overall last season in the COVID-19 shortened season, including a 7-7 mark in its first season in the Wright County East Conference.
The Jaguars lost 55-54 at home to Glencoe-Silver Lake in the Section 2AA semifinals last year. Gone from that team are five seniors, but two of the team's top-three scorers are back in juniors Jenna Kluxdahl and Grace Dahmen.
Kluxdahl was second in points per game last year at 14.5, while Dahmen averaged 8.7.
Seniors Myah Briese, Payton Duis, Lexi Pederson and Abby Vogel are also back for the Jaguars. Vogel averaged 6.6 points last season, while Duis netted 5.1.
"In addition to returning an experienced group of players, we will have a relatively young group of athletic players coming off a successful B-Team season," Aamlid said. "They will be extremely important contributors this season."
Jordan has not had to rebuild much over the years. The program has had a winning season in 22 of the last 23 seasons.
So don't be surprised if Jordan contends for the league title and is a factor in the Section 2AAA.
"We are looking to have another competitive season in the conference and have goals of making a run in the postseason," Ahmlid said. "We're extremely excited for a more normal season this year. Any time we have a chance to be together as a team, we feel extremely grateful."
Jordan opens the season Dec. 2 at Glencoe-Silver Lake. The Jaguars' home opener is Dec. 9 against Bloomington Kennedy.
The conference season starts Jan. 11 on the road at Southwest Christian.
Section 2AAA quarterfinal play starts March 1 with the semifinals set for March 6. The title is March 10 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
Marshall is the defending champion, while also finishing as the Class 3A state runner-up last winter. St. Peter won the Section 2AAA title in 2019, while Mankato West was the 2018 winner.