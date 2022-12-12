The Jordan girls basketball team is off to an impressive start, climbing to No. 5 in the Class 3A state rankings.
The Jaguars have opened the season under their new coach Kyle Johnson with four victories, all by double digits. Ninth grader Morgan Staloch had a game-high 22 points to lead Jordan to a 64-39 road win at Bloomington Kennedy Dec. 10.
The Jaguars also earned a 56-43 win at New Prague Dec. 6 behind 21 points from sophomore Savannah Borowicz.
Jordan's first two wins were at home — 67-41 over New Ulm Dec. 3 and 76-64 over Glencoe-Silver Lake Dec. 1.
Johnson, who took over the program from Leah Aamlid, who a 42-27 record in her three seasons at the helm, had some varsity experience back from last season, including the team's top-three scorers.
Last winter, Jordan was the No. 6 seed in Section 2AAA, but fell 48-39 in the first round to Marshall. It was Jordan’s first-ever playoff game as a Class 3A program.
The Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections for all sports in the spring of 2021 and the Jaguars were moved up a class. Jordan had been in Class 2A since the inception of four-class basketball at the start of the 1997-98 school year.
Two of Jordan's first four wins to open this season are against Section 2AAA foes, New Prague and New Ulm. The Jaguars' defense limited New Prague to just 13 points in the second half after leading by three at the break (33-30).
Senior Jenna Kluxdal and Staloch were also in double figures with 17 and 14 points, respectively.
"We battled hard against a tough section opponent," Johnson said. "It was a hard fought, physical game on both ends."
In beating New Ulm, Borowicz led the Jaguars with 17 points, followed by Kluxdal with 16 and junior Maddie Olinger with 13. Staloch and senior Grace Dahmen both had six points, while ninth grader Olivia Fynboh chipped in four.
Jordan built a 42-24 lead at the break and never looked back.
Against Kennedy, Jordan also had a huge lead at halftime, up 37-13. Kluxdal also ended up in double figures with 14 points, followed by Dahmen with eight, Borowicz with six, Olinger with five and Fynboh with four.
Borowicz and Kluxdal dominated for the Jaguars in the season opener against Glencoe-Silver Lake with 26 and 20 points, respectively. Dahmen and Olinger both had 11 points, and Staloch and junior Ava Houdek each scored four.
Through two weeks, Jordan and No. 4 Marshall are the only two Section 2AAA teams ranked. Those two teams will meet in Jordan on Valentines Day.
Before that game, the Jaguars will get the defending Section 2AAA champion in Mankato East Jan. 31 on the road.
Last year, the section had six teams finish the season with winning records — the Jaguars, Mankato East, Marshall, St. Peter, Mankato West and Worthington.