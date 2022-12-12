The Jordan girls basketball team is off to an impressive start, climbing to No. 5 in the Class 3A state rankings.

The Jaguars have opened the season under their new coach Kyle Johnson with four victories, all by double digits. Ninth grader Morgan Staloch had a game-high 22 points to lead Jordan to a 64-39 road win at Bloomington Kennedy Dec. 10.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events