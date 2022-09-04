Nate Kes

Senior Nate Kes looks to get outside in Jordan's 41-13 home win over Worthington in the season opener Sept. 1.

 Photo by Robin Nawrocki

The Jordan football team got off to a dominant start on the gridiron Sept. 1.

Junior Leo Siekmann rushed for 168 yards on 24 carries, scoring two touchdowns in the Hubmen's 41-13 home win over Worthington. Not a bad start for an offense that returned just one starter from last season.

