The Jordan football team got off to a dominant start on the gridiron Sept. 1.
Junior Leo Siekmann rushed for 168 yards on 24 carries, scoring two touchdowns in the Hubmen's 41-13 home win over Worthington. Not a bad start for an offense that returned just one starter from last season.
Last fall, Jordan's season came to end in the Section 2AAAA quarterfinals with a 30-7 home loss to St. Peter. The seven points were a season-low for the Hubmen after the team averaged 33.3 points per game during the regular season.
Jordan dominated Worthington in last season's season opener, winning 41-14 on the road.
In the rematch, Siekmann burst up the middle for a 28-yard scoring run with 52 seconds left before halftime to give Jordan a 26-13 advantage at the break. He scored his second touchdown from a yard out in the fourth quarter that put his team up by four scores.
Senior Gavin Lloyd was efficient in his first start at quarterback for the Hubmen. He threw for 100 yards and rushed for 48 more, adding two touchdown passes and a 14-yard scoring run in the third quarter.
Lloyd connected with senior Nate Kes for Jordan's first two touchdowns. The two combined on scoring strikes in the first quarter from 13 and 20 yards, respectively.
Senior Mack Schmidt had a 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that put Jordan up 19-6. Schmidt also had a fumble recovery on defense.
Senior Preston Hochschild forced a fumble for Jordan and added a sack, while senior Jack Snell also had a sack for the defense.
Jordan will be home to New Ulm in its second game Sept. 8. The Hubmen will get a rematch with St Peter Sept. 23 in its homecoming game.