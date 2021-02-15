The Scott West wrestling team hasn't been ranked yet this winter, but maybe it should be.
The Panthers have been on a roll, including dominating in a pair of triangular competitions. Scott West picked up a combined 14 wins by fall Feb. 13 in wins over host Eagan (62-18) and Henry Sibley (72-6).
The Panthers also pinned down two decisive wins in a Feb. 10 versus Eden Prairie (60-13) and Osseo (53-23).
Scott West (14-1 overall in duals) has three wrestlers ranked, including ninth-grader Matt Randolph, who is No. 1 at 106. Junior Zach Tracy is No. 4 at 120, while senior Luke Fogarty is No. 8 at 160.
The Panthers have reeled off 14 straight wins since opening the season with a 34-25 loss to Watertown-Mayer back on Jan. 14.
New Class AA state rankings by The Guillotine come out Feb. 21. Watertown-Mayer is the only team ranked from Section 2AA sitting in the No. 6 spot. Will the Panthers crack the top 12?
Scott West's regular season ends March 4 in a triangular at Prior Lake. The Section 2AA team tourney is slated for March 10 in Jordan.
There will be a state wrestling tournament sometime in late March, but the Minnesota State High School League has not yet announced a date or venue yet.
Last season, Scott West was the No. 1 seed in the Section 2AA team tourney, but was upset in the semifinals by St. Peter and finished the season with a 15-3 dual record.
Meanwhile, in the win over Eagan, earning pins for the Panthers were ninth-grader Caleb Tracy at 106, seventh-grader Mason Breeggemann at 120, junior Ashton Holbrook at 138 and ninth-grader Leo Siekmann at 152.
Randolph won by technical fall at 113, as did junior Tory Pumper at 132. Fogarty earned a major decision at 145, while senior Adam Kelvington, junior Blake Riemer and senior Jack Wiese each won by forfeit at 126, 160 and 182, respectively.
Against Henry Sibley, picking up pins were Caleb Tracy at 106, Breeggemann at 113, Kelvington at 120, Zach Tracy at 126, Pumper at 132, Holbrook at 145, junior Kes Preston at 152, Fogarty at 160, Riemer at 170 and sophomore Oliver Rudd at heavyweight.
Sophomore Landon Church won by major decision at 138 for the Panthers, while ninth-graders William Kvasnicka (182) and Carson Schoenbauer (220) both had forfeit wins.
In beating Eden Prairie, Scott West had seven wins by fall — Caleb Tracy (113), Kelvington (120), Zach Tracy (126), Pumper (132), senior Colin Fahey (182), Wiese (195) and junior Gavin Fahey (220).
Other wins cam from Randolph at 106 (technical fall), sophomore Hunter Hoen at 138 (forfeit) at Church at 145 (4-0) and Fogarty at 170 (4-0).
Victories for Scott West against Osseo included Caleb Tracy at 106 (fall), Randolph at 113 (fall), Kelvington at 120 (fall), Zach Tracy at 126 (technical fall), Pumper at 132 (fall), Church at 138 (6-3), Siekmann at 152 (fall), senior Cole Callahan at 160 (fall), Fogarty at 170 (6-0) and Gavin Fahey at 220 (fall).