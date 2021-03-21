The Jordan boys basketball team looked like it was on a mission in the opening two rounds of the Section 2AA tournament.
The Hubmen dominated Sibley East in the first round with an 81-46 home win March 18. Junior Ashton Sivilay led the runaway victory with 23 points.
In the semifinals March 20, junior Owen Montreuil and Sivilay combined for 42 points in Jordan's 68-51 home triumph over Minnesota Valley Lutheran.
Jordan (9-10 overall) is the top seed among the section's north teams, while Waseca, ranked No. 1 in the state, is the top seed in the south with an 18-1 record.
If those two teams both win in the semifinals, they'll meet in the title game on Jordan's home floor March 26 at 7 p.m.
The two teams were all set to square off for the Section 2AA title last March, but the championship game against was never played due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hubmen have been to the section finals the last four seasons, including winning the crown in 2018. Jordan lost to St. Peter in the Section 2AA championship in 2019 and to New Richland-Hartland-Ellendal in the 2017 final.
The Hubmen also earned a state berth in Class 2AA in 2010.
Against Sibley East, Jordan jumped out to a 40-25 lead at the break and never looked back. Senior Reagan Koch and sophomore Mack Schmidt were also in double figures with 14 and 10 points, respectively.
Senior Jacob Olsen and junior Isaac Young each finished with eight points for Jordan, while seniors Isaac Doid and Cam Dean each scored six.
Against Minnesota Valley Lutheran, Young and Sivilay had 22 and 20 points, respectively. Koch was also in double figures with 12 points, while Olsen chipped in six.
The Hubmen had a commanding 35-21 at break.
Jordan entered the playoffs on a four-game losing skid and won just three times in its last 12 regular season games. The team also finished 5-9 in its first season in the Wright County Conference.
Jordan won the Minnesota River Conference title last season in its final season in that league.