Eight seniors at Jordan High School signed their national letters of intent Feb. 3 in a ceremony at the high school.
Five athletes will compete at the Division II level. Kyley Bolster will play tennis at Winona State University, while Mikayla Hanson will play basketball at the same school.
Isaac Dold will compete in track at the University of Sioux Falls, while JoJo Kloeppel will football at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall. Reagan Koch will play basketball at the Colorado School of Mines.
Riley Flynn will play Division III volleyball at Bethel University, while Abby Vizenor will compete at the level in track at Gustavus Adolphus College. Nicole Draheim will play volleyball at Vermillion Community College in Ely.