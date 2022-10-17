Malaki Malundo

Junior Malaki Malundo fights for control of the ball in Jordan’s 3-1 loss at Marshall in the Section 2AA quarterfinals Oct. 11.

 Photo by Erica Major

The Jordan boys soccer team posted eight wins in the program’s eighth season.

The Hubmen fell short of its first-ever playoff win, falling 3-1 at third-seeded Marshall in the Section 2AA quarterfinals. Junior Caden Lehnen scored sixth-seeded Jordan’s goal with junior Carson Pass getting the assist.

