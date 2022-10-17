The Jordan boys soccer team posted eight wins in the program’s eighth season.
The Hubmen fell short of its first-ever playoff win, falling 3-1 at third-seeded Marshall in the Section 2AA quarterfinals. Junior Caden Lehnen scored sixth-seeded Jordan’s goal with junior Carson Pass getting the assist.
Junior Charlie Valle made six saves goal for the Hubmen.
Jordan finished the season with an 8-9 overall record, including a 2-5 mark in the Wright Country East Conference. The eight wins were a program-best.
The Hubmen’s previous best win total was a 3-13-1 mark in 2018.
In the first five seasons of the program, Jordan was on its own. In 2020, its cooperative with neighboring Belle Plaine began.
Timothy Wareham has been the coach of the team that four seasons and likes the progress the program has made and where it’s going.
“(There’s been) a gradual culture change throughout the program in terms of competitive mentality, expectations of ourselves and each other and a commitment to raise our level of play in all sorts of ways,” Wareham said.
The Hubmen have just five seniors on the roster — Hunter Alexander, Dominic Grilla, Josiah Hayes, Jonathan Martinez and Eric Mendez — so there will be some talent back next fall, including their leading goal scorer.
Junior Logan Rietschel finished this season with 12 goals, while adding four assists. Sophomore Brayden Davis and Malaki Malundo and Lehen each had three goals.
Sophomore Landon Pedersen and Gunnar Pelowski both had two goals and an assist. Hayes had a goal and three assists on the season, while Mendez and Pass both had goal.
Sophomore Ian Major chipped in two assists for Jordan, while Pass, Lehnen, eighth-grader Braxton Roberts and junior Lleyton Fremming all one.
Valle played most of the minutes in goal. He finished the season with a 1.70 goals-against average and an .822 save percentage.
Soccer went to three classes in 2021. Jordan moved from Class A to AA last year and is in a tough section with the likes of Worthington, Marshall, New Prague, Mankato West and Mankato West.
Worthington, ranked No. 9 in Class 2A heading into the playoffs, won the section last year and was Class A state qualifier in 2017 and 2018. Mankato West has a strong history making seven Class A state tournaments since 2006 with the last one coming in 2019.
So, Jordan still has some work to do become more of a playoff factor down the road with some of the strong teams, but the program is certainly headed in the right direction.