The Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for elk hunting licenses in northwestern Minnesota for seasons that will be held from late August to early December.
This year’s seasons are structured to allow hunters to have more opportunities to harvest antlerless elk. The DNR is offering 44 elk licenses this year; last year it offered 27. More seasons and license options are also available this year. The application deadline is June 12.
“There will be better odds of getting an antlerless license, and we hope hunters consider applying for one of these licenses,” said Barbara Keller, DNR big-game program leader. “Elk meat is delicious and fills far more freezer space than a white-tailed deer.”
The DNR is allowing hunters to choose from three options when they apply to harvest elk: a license for a bull elk; a license for an antlerless elk, which can be a female or a young male; or a license for either a bull or antlerless elk. Additional hunting seasons will spread out from late August to early December.
Hunters may apply individually or in parties of two online or by telephone 888-665-4236. There is a nonrefundable fee of $5 per hunter.
More information is available on the DNR’s elk hunting page, dnr.state.mn.us/hunting/elk/index.html.