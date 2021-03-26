The Jordan boys basketball team's streak of Section 2AA finals appearances ended March 25.
The Hubmen were seeking a fifth straight finals appearance, but Glencoe-Silver Lake had other plans in a 92-81 road win in the semifinals.
Jordan finished the year with a 9-11 overall mark, including 5-9 in its first season in the Wright County Conference. The Hubmen also had snapping their streak of 12 straight winning campaigns end.
Jordan won the Section 2AA title in 2018 and also earned a state berth in 2010. The Hubmen were set to take on Waseca in last year's title game, but the contest was never played due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Against Glencoe-Silver Lake, Jordan trailed 42-33 at the break and couldn't recover in the second half. The Hubmen cut the deficit to 67-63 with seven minutes remaining, but they couldn't get any closer.
An 11-3 run by Glencoe-Silver Lake increased the lead to 78-67 with 4:27 to play.
The 92 points allowed were the most given up by Jordan all season.
Junior Ashton Sivilay led the Hubmen with 21 points in the loss, while senior Reagan Koch scored 20 points. Koch finished his Jordan career as 1,000-point scorer.
Junior Isaac Young and senior Jojo Kloeppel were also in double figures with 16 and 11 points, respectively. Senior Jacob Olsen chipped in six points.
The Hubmen will graduate seven seniors, including Isaac Dold, Leo Colling, Aiden Langheim and Cam Dean, so there will be some rebuilding to do next winter.
Koch led the team in scoring at 19.6 points per game, while Sivilay was next at 16.9.
Young also averaged in double figures (13.6), followed by Kloeppel (7.7), junior Owen Montreuil (5.5), sophomore Mack Schmidt (5.2) and Dold (5.0).
The Hubmen entered the playoffs on a four-game losing skid and won just three times in its last 12 regular season games. But Jordan dominated in its first two section games, rolling to 81-46 and 68-51 wins over Sibley East and Minnesota Valley Lutheran, respectively.