Sophomore Charlie Valle slides safely into home in Jordan's 5-4 loss to Albert Lea in Section 2AAA play June 4.

The Jordan baseball team picked up a win in its first-ever win in Section 2AAA, but it came between two losses.

The fifth-seeded Hubmen's season came to a close June 4 with a 5-4 loss to sixth-seeded Albert Lea at Mueller Park in New Ulm. Jordan stayed alive with an 8-3 victory over eighth-seeded Worthington on the same day.

The Hubmen opened the playoffs with a 3-0 loss at fourth-seeded New Prague June 1.

Jordan finished the season with a 10-9 overall record, going 5-5 in the Wright County Conference East. This spring was the Hubmen's third in Class 2A.

Last year, Jordan went 3-2 in Section 1AAAA. There was no 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the loss to New Prague, the Hubmen had just four hits off Trojans starter Ben Tupy, who tossed a complete-game, striking out eight. 

Junior Afton Koch had a double for Jordan, while sophomore Zac Daak, senior Noah Millhouse and ninth-grader Shawn Klehr each had singles.

Senior Daniel Zang took the loss, working five innings and allowing three runs with four strikeouts. Senior Austin Lucas tossed a scoreless relief inning, fanning one.

In beating Worthington, junior Luke Dryhaug led the Jordan offense, finishing 2 for 2 with a double, triple and two RBIs. Millhouse went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, while senior Kyle Hvidsten finished 2 or 5 with two RBIs.

Senior Alex Miszak also drove in a run for the Hubmen, while senior David Buesgens finished 2 for 4 with a run scored.

Lucas tossed a complete game to get the win, allowing three earned runs while striking out eight.

Against Albert Lea, the Hubmen led 4-1 lead get away in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Tigers scored four runs to pull out the win, plating the game-winning run on an error with two outs.

Sophomore Connor Larson was saddled with the loss, tossing a complete game and allowing five runs (three earned) with five strikeouts.

Jordan scored three times in the top of the sixth inning to take a 4-1 lead. Dryhaug finished 2 for 3 and Daak was 2 for 4 with the Hubmen.

Koch, Zang and Buesgens each had RBIs.

