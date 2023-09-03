Jordan Brewers

The Jordan Brewers hadn't been shutout all season, that is until the Class C state quarterfinals.

Maple Lake pitcher Jordan Flick tossed a five-hitter with five strikeouts in a 3-0 victory over the Brewers at Optimist Park in Litchfield Sept. 3. The Lakers scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

