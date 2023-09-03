The Jordan Brewers hadn't been shutout all season, that is until the Class C state quarterfinals.
Maple Lake pitcher Jordan Flick tossed a five-hitter with five strikeouts in a 3-0 victory over the Brewers at Optimist Park in Litchfield Sept. 3. The Lakers scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Jordan earned a 9-1 win over Fergus Falls in the third round Sept. 1 in Litchfield. Thomas Thompson struck out 11 batters in seven innings, allowing just one hit and one unearned run.
Scott Hollingsworth led Jordan's offense, going 3 for 4 with four RBIs, while Afton Koch finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Devyn Ulibarri went 2 for 5 with RBI and two runs scored, while Jonathan Draheim was 2 for 4 with three runs scored.
Nate Beckman and Dylan Peterson each had a hit and a run scored. Jordan scored three runs in the top of the second inning, added two more runs times in the fifth for a 6-0 lead and then put the game away with three runs in the seventh.
Jacob Allen pitched the final two innings for the Brewers, striking out three.
Jordan finished the season with a 34-3 overall record. Last season, the team lost in the third round of state, finishing the summer with a 33-10 mark.
In 2019, Jordan won its second Class C state title. The Brewers also won in 1986, as well as capturing Class B state championships in 1994 and 2004.
Against Maple Lake, Beckman was saddled with the loss. He worked seven shutout innings, before the Lakers got to him in the eighth.
A one-out double, followed by a walk put runners on first and second with one out. Donnie Mavencamp gave a Maple Lake a 2-0 lead with a two-run double then scored on the same play on a throwing error.
Beckman had four strikeouts in the loss, allowing seven hits and three runs.
Jordan had five hits, including a double from Brandon Arnold to lead off the fourth inning. But he was thrown out at the plate on Peterson's grounder to short for the first out of the frame.
Beckman had a leadoff single in the seventh inning, but was left on the bases. In the eighth, Steve Beckman walked to open the inning, followed by single by Koch.
But Flick worked out of that jam, getting a fielder's choice and double play to end the inning.
Nate Beckman finished 2 for 4 for the Brewers, while Draheim also had a single.