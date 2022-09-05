Jordan Brewers

The Jordan Brewers ran out of steam in the Class C state quarterfinals Sept. 4 in Miesville.

The Brewers' season came to a close with a 14-2 loss in eight innings to the Nisswa Lightning. Jordan earned a 3-1 win over the Bluffton Braves in the third round Sept. 3.

