The Jordan Brewers ran out of steam in the Class C state quarterfinals Sept. 4 in Miesville.
The Brewers' season came to a close with a 14-2 loss in eight innings to the Nisswa Lightning. Jordan earned a 3-1 win over the Bluffton Braves in the third round Sept. 3.
Jordan had a bye in the first round of state and earned a 5-1 victory over the Ada Athletics in the second round Aug. 27.
The Brewers finished the season with a 33-10 record, including winning the Region 6C title.
Last summer, the Brewers lost in the second round at state. In 2019, Jordan won its second Class C state title.
The Brewers also won in 1986, as well as capturing Class B state championships in 1994 and 2004.
In beating Bluffton, Nate Beckman tossed a complete game, allowing three hits and one run while striking out 10.
The Brewers were down 1-0 going into the top of the ninth, before breaking through with three runs. Michael Vohnoutka drove in two of the runs with a single, while Afton Koch drove in the other run.
The Brewers had just five hits. Beckman and Scott Hollingsworth each had a hit and a run scored.
Dylan Peterson walked to open the ninth inning and scored the tying run for Jordan. Jonathan Dryheim also had a hit in the win.
Bluffton pitcher Jake Dykhoff had 15 strikeouts in a complete game, taking the loss.
In the loss to Nisswa, Jordan had just five hits again scoring both of its runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Lightning scored four times in the top of the first to lead 4-2 after one complete.
Nisswa addd two more runs in the fifth inning and scored four times in both the seventh and eighth innings to put Jordan away.
Hollingsworth took the loss, allowing six earned runs in five innings with seven strikeouts. Brody Curtis worked two innings for Jordan, allowing four runs with three strikeouts.
Nick Schubert worked one inning and gave up four runs.
Beckman finished 2 for 4 with a triple, RBI and a run scored for Jordan. Hollingsworth had an RBI single, while Steve Beckman finished 1 for 2 with a run scored.
Vohnoutka also had a hit for the Brewers.
