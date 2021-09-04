Can the Jordan girls soccer team be a factor come playoff time?
That's the hope for the Jaguars under coach Dennis Yunke. Last season, Jordan struggled to 1-7 overall record, including 0-5 in its first season in the Wright County East Conference.
However, last season was played under difficult circumstances as the COVID-19 forced a late start, most teams played only a conference schedule and there was no state tournament.
There were section playoffs and the Jaguars fell 2-0 to St. Peter in the Section 2A quarterfinals.
The Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections for all sports last spring. Soccer went to three classes and Jordan moved up to Class 2A.
Jordan is an the eight-team Section 2AA field with the likes of Mankato East, Mankato West, Marshall, New Prague, New Ulm, St. Peter and Worthington.
No teams were ranked in the preseason Class 2A poll from that section, so Jordan could make some noise if all goes well.
The Jaguars opened the season winning their first two games, 3-2 over at New Prague Sept. 2 and 10-0 on the road at Fairbault Aug. 31.
Yunke said his team has experience to compete in the conference and in the section.
"We have many players in their third year on varsity," Yunke said. "I'm very happy with the whole team."
Returning players include seniors Abby Vogel, Lexi Pedersen, Maya Worshek Ellie Cook, Ellie Engelhart and Madi Pelowski, juniors Jenna Kluxdal, Emily Reinhart Nicole Ngeno, Emaleigh Hulet and Bethy Osborne and sophomore Karissa Firle,
Sophomores Alayna Brazil and Madi Yule are also expected to contribute, along with senior Jilly Hiveley, a transfer from Prior Lake.
Yunke said his team will have to stay healthy to make a playoff run, as well believe in what they are doing.
"I haven’t given the classes and section alignment much thought," he said. "I take the games one at a time as they are put in front of me."
Jordan will open the conference season Sept. 9 at home versus Holy Family at 5 p.m. The regular season ends Oct. 7 in non-league play in Brooklyn Center.
The Section 2AA playoffs start Oct. 12.