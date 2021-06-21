Victoria Woytassek and Morgan Eckman finished their sophomore golf seasons at the Class AA state tournament June 15-16.
Both were making their first-ever appearances and they managed to finish in the top 20 on the Jaguars’ home course, the Ridges of Sand Creek.
Woytassek finished 11th out of 88 competitors with a 36-hole total of 169. She shot 84 in the first round and carded an 85 in the final round. Eckman tied for 20th with a 36-hole total of 175 with rounds of 92 and 83.
The winner was Mallory Belka of Perham, who finished with rounds of 75 and 73. Lake City won the girls team title.
Woytassek and Eckman made the state field after strong showings in the 36-hole Section 2AA tournament at New Prague Golf Club. Woytassek had two birdies in her final round, shooting 81 to finish third overall.
Eckman carded an 82 in the final round to end up fifth.
The winning team and top five individuals not on the winning squad make the state field.
Jordan coach Ozzie Sand said the experience Woytassek and Eckman gained at state will benefit them in the next two years as they both try to get the entire Jaguars back to state.
Jordan had two seniors on the section squad, Ellie Helgerson and Avery Lynch. Sophomore Avery Gregor also competed at sections this spring and will be part of the mix next spring with Woytassek and Eckman.
Jordan won the Section 2AA title in 2019 and finished fourth at state. That was the program’s best finish in its five career appearances. The team hadn’t finished higher than seventh place in its four previous trips.
The Jaguars would have had four seniors back from that team in 2020, but that season was never played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
So Sand had to rebuild this spring with a lot of new faces.
“With missing last year, we started the year with no players having varsity experience,” he said.