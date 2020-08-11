Registration is now open for those planning on playing a sport in Jordan Public Schools this fall.
The fall sports registration plan was approved by the Jordan School Board on Monday night and went live online on Tuesday morning, Jordan Activities Director Joe Perkl announced.
Jordan closed fall registration earlier this summer waiting for the Minnesota State High School League to make a decision on what fall sports would look like due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, Aug. 4, the MSHSL approved girls tennis, girls swim and dive, boys and girls soccer and cross-country to be played this fall with reduced schedules starting on Monday, Aug. 17. Football and volleyball where postponed until March but the MSHSL gave approval for those two sports to practice this fall.
Perkl said the Wright County Conference activity directors meet on Monday to begin building the fall 2020 schedule.
“It’s 90% complete,” he said. “We are sticking with mostly conference games, with a few non-conference additions.”
To register for fall sports, visit https://jordanactivities.org/ and click on the registration link.
Those who received a credit from the cancellation of the 2020 spring sports season, register under “Fall Sports Special Considerations.” Those with questions regarding the credit or registering can contact Krista Halvorson at 952-492-4481 or khalvorson@isd717.org with the full name and grade of the student.
All students in 7-12 grade participating in sports or fine arts are required to have a qualifying physical exam on file with the school.
In years past athletes had to have a physical on file from the past three years but the MSHSL Board of Directors Executive Committee approved the extension of the expiration date of the three-year physical clearance.
A student with a three-year clearance that expires at any time from March 12, 2020 through the conclusion of the 2020-2021 school year will have the clearance extended through the completion of the 2020-2021 school year.