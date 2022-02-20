Alison Weber of Belle Paine is part of the Northernettes Synchronized Skating team that competed in Switzerland Feb. 7-13.
The junior at Jordan High School was one of 20 performers who were picked last November to represent Team USA in an international junior synchronized figure skating event called the Neuchatel Trophy.
Weber tried out for the Northernettes last spring and the squad, based in the Twin Cities, is made from skaters from Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The Northernettes finished seventh in the Fall Classic in Irvine, California back and fourth in the Boston Classic in Massachusetts in two November competitions.
Back in December, Weber helped the team take third in the Dr. Porter Classic in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The squad followed with a first-place showing in the Synchro Illinois competition in Chicago.
In Switzerland, the Northerenettes finished second overall with combined scores from their short and long programs to take home the silver medal.
The team will end the season competing in the U.S. Synchronized Skating National Championships March 2-5 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Weber has been an individual figure skater since the age of 3, but decided to switch to team skating last year.
The Northernettes were founded in 2017 and are considered to be the Twin Cities' premiere program for competitive synchronized skating.
Sixteen of the 20 members compete in a routine, which uses the same judging system as singles, pairs and dance figure skating. The focus is on teamwork, speed, specific shapes, intricate formations and choreographed challenging turn sequences.
The elements in synchronized skating also include blocks, circles, wheels, lines, intersections, spins, creative elements and connected and non-connected skating.
For more information on the Northernettes, go to northernettessynchro.org.