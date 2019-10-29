The Jordan girls cross country team had four runners named to the All-Minnesota River Conference team, and another received an honorable mention.
Freshman Basia Babcock and Kenzie Krueger, eighth-grader Lily Hyer and seventh-grader Sophie Keiser were named all-conference while junior Abby Vizenor got the all-conference honorable mention.
In addition, head coach Ben Nylander was named the Minnesota River Conference 2019 coach of the year.
BASIA BABCOCK
Babcock placed second at the 2019 MRC Championship and holds the 5k school record for Jordan and was a Minnesota All-State Cross Country runner in 2018.
She was the MRC Cross Country Championship runner up in 2018 and also qualified for the Minnesota State Cross Country Championship in 2017.
She won the Section 2A 3,200 meters last spring and competed at the Minnesota State Track and Field Championship. She also ranks second all-time in the 3200m .
Babcock is the daughter of Paula and Andrew Babcock.
KENDRA KRUEGER
KRUEGER placed third at the 2019 MRC Championship and has run the second fastest 5k in Jordan school history.
She was MRC All-Conference in 2018 and competed at the Minnesota State Championship Cross Country meet for the second time. She was the Section 2A champion in the 1,600 meter run and was All-State in that event with a ninth place finish at the Minnesota State Track and Field Championship. She has run the third fastest 1,600 and fourth fastest 800 run in Jordan history.
Krueger is the daughter of Tim and Amy Krueger.
LILY HYER
Hyer placed sixth at the 2019 MRC Championship and has the fourth fastest 5k in Jordan history.
She was MRC All-Conference Honorable Mention in 2018 and competed at the State Cross Country Championship in 2018 and qualified for the Section 2A Section Track and Field Championship this past spring.
She had a very strong season and also participates in basketball for the Jaguars.
Hyer is the daughter of Aaron and Kelly Hyer.
SOPHIE KEISER
Keiser placed eighth at the 2019 MRC Championship and has run the sixth fastest 5k in Jordan school history. She was a great addition to this year’s team as a first time letter-winner. she also participates in basketball and track for the Jaguars.
Keiser is the daughter of Kurt and Angie Keiser.
OTHER SELECTIONS
Other members of the all-conference girls cross country team are: Malina Koepp, Belle Plaine, sophomore; McKenna Herrmann, Belle Plaine, senior; Savanna DeYoung, Belle Plaine, junior; Belle Jeruessen, Belle Plaine, eighth grade; Addison Hoof, Mayer Lutheran/Lester Prairie/Winsted Holy Trinity, seventh grade; Jessa Heimerl, Mayer Lutheran/Lester Prairie/Winsted Holy Trinity, eighth grade.
The honorable mention team also includes: Abby Vizenor, Jordan, junior; Mackenzie Murphy, Belle Plaine, freshman; Miranda Mallak, Mayer Lutheran/LP/WHT, seventh grade; Hailey Juarez, Le Sueur-Henderson, sophomore, Yasmin Ruiz, Tri-City United, seventh grade; Taylor Scott, Southwest Christian, junior; EllaMae Neaton, NYA Central, freshman; Audrey Parrott, Sibley East, junior.
The MRC Coaches named Addison Hoof of Mayer Lutheran/LP/WHT the 2019 MRC Most Valuable Runner.