The Scott West wrestling team will be well represented at the Class AA state individual tournament.
Five Panthers made the field in the Section 2AA competition Feb. 24 in St. Peter with junior Matt Randolph winning the 138-pound title.
The top two wrestlers make state in each of the 14 weights. Junior Caleb Tracy, ninth grader Isaac Williams, senior Landon Church and junior Leo Siekmann were runner-up at 113, 126, 145 and 170 pounds, respectively for Scott West.
The individual state competition will be March 3-4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Randolph will be making his third straight appearance with the goal of finishing one spot higher than he has in the last two seasons.
Randolph was the state runner-up last year at 120 pounds and he took second at 106 as a ninth grader. Randolph heads into state with a 42-3 record, and is ranked No. 2 behind Tyson Charmoli of St. Francis.
Tracy qualified last year at 113 pounds, but lost his only state match. Ranked No. 9, he goes into state with a 36-12 mark.
Siekmann (37-10) Church (27-3) and Williams (33-15) will each be making their first state appearances. Church is ranked No. 5 at 145, while Siekmann is No. 9 at 170.
At sections, Randolph earned a 2-1 decision over Cooper Rowe of Mound Westonka in the title match. Randolph won 7-0 in the semifinals and was victorious by technical fall (15-0) in the quarterfinals.
Williams finished with a 3-1 section record for Scott West, losing by technical fall (22-6) to Jack Nelson of Mound Westonka in the title match. Nelson was the wrestler who beat Randolph in both of his state title matches.
Williams won by technical fall (16-1) in the quarterfinals and earned a 3-2 win in the semifinals. After losing the title match, he needed to win a true-second match to get to state and did so with a 6-4 win over Brody Ruschmeier of Glencoe-Silver Lake.
Tracy also had to win a true-second match to get to state, winning 7-0 over Kyle McCarthy of New Prague. Tracy lost 5-2 in the title match to Titan Freiderichs of Watertown-Mayer.
Tracy won by fall in his first two matches.
Church and Siekmann didn't need to win true-second matches to get to state since they had already beaten the third-place winner.
Church won by fall in the quarterfinals and earned a 10-5 victory in the semifinals to get to the finals, where he lost by technical fall (22-7) to Koy Buesgens of New Prague.
Siekmann opened with a fall in the quarterfinals and won 9-5 in the semifinals. In the title match, he lost 7-0 to Bryce Burkett of Watertown-Mayer.
Junior Ethan Strack was third for Scott West at 106 pounds, as was ninth grader Mason Breeggemann at 132, sophomore Dylan Thomas at 182, sophomore Tristan Holbrook at 195 and junior Carson Schoenbauer at heavyweight.
Thomas got to the title, but fell 10-6 to Caden O'Malley of Tri-City United. He had to win a true-second match to qualify for state, but lost by fall to Brian Thilges of Mankato East.
Thomas won 5-2 in the quarterfinals and by fall in the semis.
Strack, Breeggeemann, Holbrook and Schoenbauer did not get a true-second match after winning their third-place matches.
Strack finished sections with a 3-1 record with his one loss in the semifinals by fall. Breeggemann also went 3-1, falling short of the title match with a 5-4 loss in the semifinals.
Holbrook lost 8-5 in his semifinal match, finishing with a 3-1 mark. Schoenbauer fell 3-1 in his semifinal match, winning three of his four matches.
Other finishes for Scott West came from seventh grader Cam Tousignant (4th, 120 pounds), senior Luke Meriweather (4th, 220) and sophomore Daniel Callahan (8th, 152).