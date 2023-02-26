Five Panthers

Scott qualified five wrestlers in at the Section 2AA individual tournament Feb. 24. They are (from left) Leo Siekmann, Matt Randolph, Landon Church, Caleb Tracy and Isaac Williams.

 Twitter photo by @SWPanthers

The Scott West wrestling team will be well represented at the Class AA state individual tournament.

Five Panthers made the field in the Section 2AA competition Feb. 24 in St. Peter with junior Matt Randolph winning the 138-pound title.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

