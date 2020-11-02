Sixteen quarters into the 2020 football season, Jordan has scored 29 touchdowns. Defensively they've allowed just two scores, one in the first three quarters of play.
Regular season dominance is nothing new to the Hubmen. In the last three seasons, only one team (Fairmont) other than Waseca and Marshall has beaten them.
Waseca is not on the six-game 2020 regular season schedule. Marshall is, the finale on Nov. 11 at Southwest Minnesota State University.
Victories over Sibley East (41-7), Norwood Young America (42-8) and Tri-City United (41-0) were followed with a 55-0 decision over Belle Plaine on Oct. 30.
Noah Millhouse threw for a career-high 309 yards and four touchdowns, completing 16-of-21 passes. Five different receivers had multiple catches including Reihle Murray with three receptions for 113 yards and two scores.
Murray also had a pair of rushing touchdowns on seven carries for 86 yards. Jordan was just six yards short of 500 for the game.
Millhouse, a junior, is completing 66 percent of his passes, totaling 963 yards and 11 throwing scores. He also has five rushing scores to boot.
Murray (237 yards, three touchdowns) and David Buesgens (217 yards, four touchdowns) are Jordan's top rushers with Ashton Sivilay leading all receivers with 17 catches for 301 yards.
Senior linebacker Eric Downs has 47 tackles thus far with defensive back Nkade Noyes intercepting a pass.
Jordan, in its second season in Class 4A, state qualifiers in Class 3A in 2017 and 2018, will face its fifth consecutive 3A opponent in Le Sueur-Henderson at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6. The Giants are 1-3, coming off a 21-0 loss to Sibley East.
Top contenders in Section 2-4A include Jordan, Marshall and Hutchinson. Both Tigers teams, each coming off week four losses to Waseca and Willmar, respectively, are 3-1.
SHAKOPEE 49, STILLWATER 0
Held to 13 total points in weeks two and three, Shakopee's offense output exploded in a 49-0 road win at Stillwater Oct. 30.
The Sabers rushed for a season-high 445 yards and six touchdowns. Chandler Ross Jr. scored all three times he touched the ball, including 15- and 18-yard first-quarter scores and 17 yards as a part of a 21-yard third quarter.
Trevon Lusian totaled 210 yards on 20 rushes, an 89-yard run increasing the advantage to 42-0.
Seth Bakken and Dominic Jackson added second-half scores, while quarterback David Bigaouette's only completion for the game went 16 yards to Nick Katona for the 21-0 lead at halftime.
Shakopee's defense allowed just 98 yards for the game, including five rushing yards. The Sabers intercepted two passes (Ty Laden and Parker Thurber) and finished with three sacks.
Shakopee (2-2), winners of two straight, are at defending Class 6A state champion Wayzata at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6. The Trojans are 1-3 overall, coming off its first win of the season, a 19-3 decision over Minnetonka.
Shakopee hosts winless Edina in the regular season finale at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE 43, PRIOR LAKE 37
Through four games, it's obvious Prior Lake can score with the best of them, averaging nearly 36 points per game.
The Lakers, though, are only 2-2 because they've been unable to stop teams from scoring on them.
Defeated in week three by No. 1-ranked Lakeville South 49-35, Prior Lake fell 43-37 at No. 3 St. Michael-Albertville on Oct. 30.
Four times Prior Lake, ranked eighth in the metro, scored touchdowns in the second half, the Knights countered three times, never relinquishing the seven-point lead at halftime.
St. Michael-Albertville totaled four second-half scores in five drives on plays of 65, 49, 49, and 38 yards.
Kyle Haas was efficient for the Lakers, completing 16-of-20 passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns through the air. Prior Lake's duo of Tyler Shaver and Cameron Miller rushed for 114 and 86 yards, respectively.
Prior Lake outrushed the Knights 304-294 with STMA totaling 535 yards.
David Collins was the workhorse for STMA, carrying the ball 24 times for 262 yards and three touchdowns.
Prior Lake will face its third top-three team in the state in unbeaten Eden Prairie on Friday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. The Eagles are averaging 41 points per game, having shutout two of the last three teams faced.
LAKEVILLE NORTH 42, BURNSVILLE 28
Playing for the second time in four days, a rescheduled contest with Lakeville North from Oct. 16, Burnsville got touchdowns in all four quarters, but a 28-point second-quarter from the Panthers was too much to overcome.
Lakeville North improved to 2-2 overall in a 42-28 home win in a rare Monday night win.
The Blaze were coming off its first win of the season, a 35-7 win on Oct. 30 over Eagan, the first of two home games at Pates Stadium this season.
Colton Gregersen gave Burnsville a 7-0 lead through one quarter. By the time quarterback Sterling Brown Jr. found the end zone again for the Blaze, they trailed 28-14.
Big plays from Burnsville dominated the second half, the two teams matching touchdowns.
Myiion Hodges scored from 71 yards out on a third-quarter run, while Christian Belt returned a kick-off to the house, 70 yards.
Against Eagan, a 9-7 halftime lead, Burnsville scored 26 second-half points to pull away from the winless Wildcats.
Burnsville, which outgained Eagan just 219-187, was aided by three Wildcat turnovers. Bailey Wishart completed four passes for 124 yards and a touchdown for the Blaze.
Karsten Tompkins finished with 13 tackles and two forced fumbles for Burnsville.
The final two games for the Blaze are at fifth-ranked Rosemount on Friday, Nov. 6 and home to Wayzata on Wednesday, Nov. 11.