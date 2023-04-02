Lexi Hagen has already made her mark for the University of Northwestern women's basketball team.
The 2021 Jordan High School graduate was named first team All-American by the National Christian College Athletic Association. The 5-foot-11 sophomore guard led the private christian school in Roseville this past winter in scoring at 14 points per game, while shooting 40.3% from the field and 32.9% from the 3-point range.
Hagen also led the team in rebounds at 7.1 per game, helping the Eagles to a 13-1 record in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference and a spot in the NCAA Division III National Tournament.
Northwestern lost in the first round, falling 63-48 to the University of Chicago to finish the season with a 19-9 overall record. Hagen had 11 points and 11 rebounds in the game.
Hagen is the just the 12th player in program history to earn All-American honors. In addition, she was also named the Player of the Year in the conference, and was selected as the NCCAA Regional Player of the Year.
In her first season at Northwestern, Hagen made a quick impact. She averaged 8.6 points per game, along with 3.1 rebounds. She came off the bench, only starting one the team's 29 games but helped the Eagles to a 21-8 overall mark (13-1 in league play).
Northwestern made a deeper run in the national tourney that season, winning their first two games over Oakland City (79-67) and the College of the Ozarks (62-53), before falling Columbia International University in the Sweet 16 (60-51).
At Jordan, Hagen led the Jaguars in scoring in her season at 14.5 points per game. The team finished with a 12-8 record, falling one spot short of a berth into the Section 2AA title game.
Hagen averaged 7.9 points per game for Jordan has a junior.