Lexi Hagen, a 2021 graduate of Jordan High School, was named first-team All-American by the National Christian College Athletic Association this past season and was selected the Upper Midwest Conference Player of the Year for University of Northwestern in St. Paul.

 Photo by Riley Voracek/University of Northwestern

Lexi Hagen has already made her mark for the University of Northwestern women's basketball team.

The 2021 Jordan High School graduate was named first team All-American by the National Christian College Athletic Association. The 5-foot-11 sophomore guard led the private christian school in Roseville this past winter in scoring at 14 points per game, while shooting 40.3% from the field and 32.9% from the 3-point range.

