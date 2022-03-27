Symon Keiser seems to be picking up the pace at the Division I track and field level.
The 2020 Jordan High School graduate had a strong showing at the Summit League Indoor Championships Feb. 25-26 in Grand Forks, North Dakota. He finished sixth in the mile and ninth in the 3,000 meters for North Dakota State University.
Keiser helped the Bison finished third in the team standings, but he fell short in qualifying for the NCAA Indoor Championships in both of his events.
Keiser ran the 3,000 at the indoor championships in 8:20.95, which is 10th best in NDSU history. The NCAA qualifying standard is 7:51. Kesier cut seven seconds off his previous best time.
In the mile, Keiser finished with a personal-best of time of 4:11, which is still 15 seconds of the NCAA standard (3:56).
Keiser still has the outdoor season this spring and then three more full seasons left with the Bison to try to qualify for the NCAA Championships.
Meanwhile, the NDSU school record in the 3,000 is 8:06.18 set by Jake Leingang in 2017. The mile record is 4:03.34 set in 2013 by Travis Fitzke.
At Jordan, Keiser excelled in the mid-distance events for the Hubmen on the track. He left as the school record holder in the 800 meters, and as part of the 4x800 relay.
Keiser helped the Hubmen claim the 2019 Class A state title in track and field, the program's first-ever championship. He was part of the 4x800 relay that finished second and he finished fourth in the 800.
As a sophomore, Kesier finished ninth at state in the 800 and was part of the runner-up 4x800 team with his older bother Owen.
Keiser's senior season on the track in 2020 was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the cross country trails for Jordan, Keiser was a three-time state qualifier in Class A.