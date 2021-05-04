Jordan Kes has etched herself in North Dakota State University lore.
The 2017 Jordan High School graduate has been clearing many hurdles on the North Dakota State University women’s track team, including running the 10th fastest time time in school history in the 400-meter hurdles.
Kes finished with a time of 1:01.25 in the Rock Chalk Classic at Kansas University April 30.
At Jordan, Kes made her mark in the triple jump, winning three straight Class A state titles in that event from 2015 to 2017. She wasn’t bad in the hurdles either, finishing as the state runner-up in the 100 hurdles as a senior.
Kes’ all-around athletic ability has her doing the pentathlon at NDSU, which includes the 60 hurdles, high jump, long jump, shot put and 800. She finished third in it last February in the Summit League Indoor Championships.
She was also seventh in the 200 and eighth in both the long and triple jumps at the indoor championships.
In the outdoor season, Kes also competes in the heptathlon, which includes the 100 hurdles, high jump, long jump, 200, 800, shot pot and javelin. She was sixth in the heptathlon at the Tennessee Relays April 8-10.
The NCAA canceled last year’s outdoor season due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kes would have been in her senior season this spring, but she got a year of eligibility back due to the pandemic.
As a sophomore, Kes finished second in the 400 hurdles at the Summit League Outdoor Championships and was fourth in the heptathlon.
Kes’ 400 hurdles time at the Rock Chalk Classic was only the fifth time she’s competed in that event for the Bison. So she has the rest of this spring and next year to move up all-time rankings.
Whitney Carlson’s holds the Bison’s school record in that event with a time of 58.12 set in 2009.
Kes, a nursing major, is 10th all-time for NDSU for the pentathlon with 3,554 points. The school record is 4,142 set by Rose Jackson in 2017.