Darren Ripley will be inducted into state wrestling lore April 29.
The longtime Scott West coach will be one of two former coaches enshrined into the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association David Bartelma Wrestling Hall of Fame at the banquet dinner in Benson.
Dalen Wasmund, who coached at Eagan and Apple Valley, is the other coach to be inducted, along with former wrestlers Todd Fuller, Chad Kraft and Bob Ruedy, contributors Steve Ricard and Joel Toedter and three wresters from the Dravis family, Greg, Blaine and Jeff.
In 22 years leading the Panthers' program, Ripley had a career record of 500-145-5. He produced 151 individual state qualifiers and 85 state place-winners, along with 13 individual state champions.
"It was a great opportunity to help lead and coach such an outstanding wrestling program for 22 years," Ripley said. "Scott West was not only highly regarded throughout the state of Minnesota, but throughout the country as well."
Scott West was nationally ranked in the 2011 and 2012 seasons. Ripley led the Panthers to 15 Section 2AA titles in his tenure and four runner-up finishes in state in Class 2A, along with six third-place showings.
Scott West also won the prestigious Rumble on the Red team championship in Fargo five times.
"While I will always be proud of our success on the mat over the course of those years. ... it is also the development of physically and mentally tough young men with the traits of desire, drive and dedication along with the relationships within the program itself and the greater wrestling community that I will cherish most," Ripley said.
Ripley retired as Scott West coach right before 2020-21 season. In October of 2021, Ripley received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Hall of Fame banquet.
That award is given to coaches who have 30-plus years of coaching. Ripley also spent 10 seasons coaching in Iowa where he's from.
Ripley was a four-sport athlete — football, baseball, track and wrestling — at Riceville High School in Iowa. He was fourth at state in his senior year on the mat at 132 pounds.
Ripley's father David was one of his wrestling coaches in high school, and he was inducted into the Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2013.
In football, Ripley learned from another Hall of Fame coach in Robert Rasmussen, who led Riceville to a state championship in 1993 and was inducted into the Iowa Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 1994.
"I was extremely fortunate to have two Hall of Fame caliber coaches right there in a small town," Ripley said. "Coach Rasmussen and my dad relied on and complemented one another as they successfully built small school football and wrestling power programs at Riceville. It was truly an honor to play and compete for both of these men."
After a successful high school career, Ripley went to Winona State University, where he was a three-year stater on the Division II football field as a receiver. He made the All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference team as a senior, and finished his college career with 103 receptions for 1,624 yards and 17 touchdowns.
After college, Ripley returned to Iowa where his coaching career began in wrestling, although he did coach some baseball too. He was a wrestling coach at five different schools In Iowa in a 10-year span and had 14 state qualifiers, five place-winners (top six) and one state champion.
Ripley came to Jordan in 1998 as a history teacher in the district at Jordan Middle School. In his 32 years in coaching, he's been a head coach or a co-head coach for 31 of them.
At Scott West, Ripley was the co-head coach with current coach Jerold Stauffacher for 18 of his 22 years.