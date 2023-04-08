Darren Ripley

Former Scott West coach Darren Ripley will be inducted into the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association David Bartelma Wrestling Hall of Fame April 29.

 File photo

Darren Ripley will be inducted into state wrestling lore April 29.

The longtime Scott West coach will be one of two former coaches enshrined into the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association David Bartelma Wrestling Hall of Fame at the banquet dinner in Benson.

