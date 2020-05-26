Former Scott West wrestling Jackson Stauffacher was named the 2019-20 Rookie of the Year for the Southwest Minnesota State University wrestling team.
Stauffacher went 7-1 on the season after joining the Mustangs for the second half of the season.
Stauffacher is a 2018 gradutate of Belle Plaine High School when he won a state championship his senior season. He is also a two-time state runner-up, five-time state qualifier, three-time section champion, five-time all-conference honoree, four-time all-state, and finished his career with a school record 210 victories.