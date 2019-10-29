The Jordan boys cross country team had four runners honored by the Minnesota River Conference.
Senior Symon Keiser, junior Isaac Dold and freshman Kaleb Sharp were named to the all-conference team, while sophomore Isaac Young received MRC all-conference honorable mention.
Jordan head coach Ben Nylander was named the MRC Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year. He was also named Coach of the Year in 2016, 2017 and 2018
Symon Keiser
Keiser placed third at the 2019 MRC Championship. He has run the second fastest 5k time in Jordan school history and was a Minnesota All-State Cross Country runner in 2017.
Keiser has been All-MRC three times in cross country. He is a five-time all-state performer in track as he has placed in the 4x800, 4x400, and 800 meter run. He is the Jordan High School record holder in the 800 meter run, 4x400m relay and 4x800m relay. Symon was a senior captain and is also involved in basketball for the Hubmen.
He is the son of Kurt and Angie Keiser.
Isaac Dold
Dold placed seventh at the 2019 MRC Championship and has run the sixth fastest 5k in Jordan school history.
He has been a two-time MRC All-Conference runner in cross country. He also qualified for the Minnesota State Cross Country Championship in 2017 and competed in the 2019 State True Team Championship meet.
He is the son of Thomas and Janet Dold.
Kaleb Sharp
Sharp placed ninth at the 2019 MRC Championship and has run the 11th fastest 5k in Jordan School history.
He was MRC All-Conference Honorable Mention at the 2018 MRC Cross Country Championship and placed fourth in Section 2A in the 1,600 meter run this past spring and participated in the Minnesota State True Team Championship Meet this past spring. He also participates in basketball for the Hubmen.
Sharp is the son of Kurt and Karen Sharp.
OTHER SELECTIONS
Other members of the all-conference boys cross country team are Austin Antony, Tri-City United, senior; Hunter Rutt, Tri-City United, senior; Drew Hastings, Belle Plaine, senior; Emmett Gerres, Belle Plaine, freshman; Travis Andrews, Sibley East, senior; Tyler Smith, Norwood-Young America,l junior; Evan Lee, Mayer Lutheran/Lester Prairie/Winsted Holy Trinity, senior.
The honorable mention team also includes: Isaac Young, Jordan, sophomore; Hugo Ruiz, Tri-City United, senior; Ben Hunsader, Belle Plaine, senior; Jose Nevarez, Sibley East, sophomore; Jake Druley, NYA Central, freshman; Mason Beise, Southwest Christian, senior; Trace Edmondson, Le Sueur-Henderson, senior; Sam Olsen, Mayer Lutheran/Lester Prairie/WHT, junior.
The MRC Coaches named Drew Hastings of Belle Plaine the 2019 MRC Most Valuable Runner.